Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Alemania enters phase 1 - Dortmund - Schalke this afternoon marks the before and after of the coronamvirus pandemic. The controls in the German league will show the way for the rest of Europe.

Silence, they're playing - Football is back on the scene in the Bundesliga. Stadiums without people and strict antivirual controls. Madrid watching the league's stars.