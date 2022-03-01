Today’s Papers: Russia punished by global sport as Barcelona embrace Pedrimania

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Russia are out of everything
  • Global sport punishes Vladimir Putin
  • FIFA suspend the Russian national teams
  • UEFA suspend the Russian clubs
  • Paris Saint-Germain push to renew Kylian Mbappe
  • They’re determined to keep him
  • Lillian Thuram explains how to fight racism
  • Granada draw with Cadiz
  • Carlos Akapo suffers racist abuse
Out!
  • FIFA exclude Russia from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
  • UEFA also eliminate Russian clubs from their competitions
  • Real Madrid concerned with Erling Haaland’s injury record
  • Joan Laporta changes his tune regarding Ousmane Dembele
Pedrimania
  • Pedri was absolutely superb for Barcelona on Sunday
  • The Blaugrana beat Athletic Club 4-0 at Camp Nou
  • The game finished with the crowd singing his name
  • Xavi Hernandez compared him with Andres Iniesta
  • Joan Laporta opens the door to Ousmane Dembele staying
  • FIFA and UEFA punish Russian football
