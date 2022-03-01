Today’s Papers: Russia punished by global sport as Barcelona embrace Pedrimania

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Russia are out of everything
- Global sport punishes Vladimir Putin
- FIFA suspend the Russian national teams
- UEFA suspend the Russian clubs
- Paris Saint-Germain push to renew Kylian Mbappe
- They’re determined to keep him
- Lillian Thuram explains how to fight racism
- Granada draw with Cadiz
- Carlos Akapo suffers racist abuse
Out!
- FIFA exclude Russia from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
- UEFA also eliminate Russian clubs from their competitions
- Real Madrid concerned with Erling Haaland’s injury record
- Joan Laporta changes his tune regarding Ousmane Dembele
Pedrimania