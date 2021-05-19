Today’s Papers: Ronaldo’s double motivation, Mbappe not reliant on Zidane’s continuity, Barcelona interested in Felix

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Ronaldo to play for Madrid The Pucela pact is already in play

Ronaldo, Valladolid's president, knows a win over Atletico would have double value

It would secure their safety and help Madrid win the title

He maintains a very good relationship with Florentino and Zidane

"Against Madrid we'll play with an eye on United"

Emery says Villarreal have two finals and the objective is the Europa League

There won't be a trade

Barcelona want Bayern's coach

Flick is best-placed to replace Koeman

Luis Enrique to name La Roja squad on Monday

With or without Zidane Mbappe doesn't connect his future to Zidane's continuity at Madrid

Flick enters the scene

Laporta calls Flick, doesn't want Xavi and sees Koeman's days as numbered

Joao Felix isn't for sale

