Today’s Papers: Ronaldo’s double motivation, Mbappe not reliant on Zidane’s continuity, Barcelona interested in Felix

Ronaldo to play for Madrid
- The Pucela pact is already in play
- Ronaldo, Valladolid's president, knows a win over Atletico would have double value
- It would secure their safety and help Madrid win the title
- He maintains a very good relationship with Florentino and Zidane
- "Against Madrid we'll play with an eye on United"
- Emery says Villarreal have two finals and the objective is the Europa League
- Barcelona want Bayern's coach
- Flick is best-placed to replace Koeman
- Luis Enrique to name La Roja squad on Monday
With or without Zidane
- Mbappe doesn't connect his future to Zidane's continuity at Madrid
- Joao Felix isn't for sale
- Atletico shoot down the idea of a swap for Griezmann