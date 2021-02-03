Today’s Papers: Ronaldo makes history, Zidane to turn to youth and Barcelona’s next president has big decisions

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
A world record: 763 goals
- Cristiano overtakes Pele and Bican to become the leading goalscorer in history after his double against Inter
- Alaba, a three-in-one for Madrid
- The Austrian solves three problems: He can play left-back, centre-back and as a defensive pivot
- Florentino Perez tests positive for Covid-19
- United win 9-0 against Southampton to make history
- Canales: "The injuries have taught me to enjoy every day and every moment"
- "I love the mentality of Betis, they live for football"
Without a purse, to the academy
- Zidane looks to La Fabrica as he can't move in the market
- He's already gave three from Castilla their debut and there's six more lined up
- Zidane is back
- The coach is back after recovering from Covid-19 while the club announce that Florentino Perez has tested positive
- Koeman: "Here, we don't depend on anyone"
The duties of the president
- The winner of the presidential elections have big things to decide: the future of Messi and whether or not to give Dembele a new contract
- De Jong: "The dressing room is armoured, the outside doesn't affect us"
- Sergio Ramos tightens the noose while Florentino Perez tests positive for Covid-19
- Ocampos knocks out Almeria and Sevilla are into the semi-finals of the Copa
- A step from the Copa: Koeman recalls Dest for another game of life and death away from Camp Nou