Today’s Papers: Ronaldo makes history, Zidane to turn to youth and Barcelona’s next president has big decisions

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

A world record: 763 goals Cristiano overtakes Pele and Bican to become the leading goalscorer in history after his double against Inter

Alaba, a three-in-one for Madrid

The Austrian solves three problems: He can play left-back, centre-back and as a defensive pivot

Florentino Perez tests positive for Covid-19

United win 9-0 against Southampton to make history

Canales: "The injuries have taught me to enjoy every day and every moment"

"I love the mentality of Betis, they live for football"

Without a purse, to the academy Zidane looks to La Fabrica as he can't move in the market

He's already gave three from Castilla their debut and there's six more lined up

Zidane is back

The coach is back after recovering from Covid-19 while the club announce that Florentino Perez has tested positive

Koeman: "Here, we don't depend on anyone"