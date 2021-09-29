Today’s Papers: Ronald Koeman’s up against the ropes after Barcelona’s humiliating defeat

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Total disaster
- Benfica roll over Barcelona
- Koeman's future more in doubt than ever
- Barcelona's progression in serious trouble
- Pique pulled out after half-hour
- Cristiano beats Villarreal at the death
- Rakitic saves point for Sevilla at Wolfsburg
- Stadiums to be returned to full capacity
- Madrid losing patience with Hazard
Sunk
- Barcelona again embarrassed in Lisbon
- Koeman feels the support of his players
- But isn't sure about the club itself
- Busquets says the situation is critical
- Full capacities allowed at La Liga stadiums once again
- VAR saves Sevilla
- Villarreal the victim of Cristiano
- Ancelotti facing a puzzle at Madrid
Against the ropes
- Another tough defeat leaves Koeman under serious pressure
- Barcelona are also close to elimination
- Koeman feels supported by the players
- But he isn't sure about the club's stance
- Green lights for full capacity stadiums, but not La Liga
- Ancelotti under the microscope after defeat to Sheriff
- Cristiano sinks the Yellow Submarine at the death