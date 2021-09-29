Today’s Papers: Ronald Koeman’s up against the ropes after Barcelona’s humiliating defeat

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Total disaster
  • Benfica roll over Barcelona
  • Koeman's future more in doubt than ever
  • Barcelona's progression in serious trouble
  • Pique pulled out after half-hour
  • Cristiano beats Villarreal at the death
  • Rakitic saves point for Sevilla at Wolfsburg
  • Stadiums to be returned to full capacity
  • Madrid losing patience with Hazard
Sunk
  • Barcelona again embarrassed in Lisbon
  • Koeman feels the support of his players
  • But isn't sure about the club itself
  • Busquets says the situation is critical
  • Full capacities allowed at La Liga stadiums once again
  • VAR saves Sevilla
  • Villarreal the victim of Cristiano
  • Ancelotti facing a puzzle at Madrid
Against the ropes
  • Another tough defeat leaves Koeman under serious pressure
  • Barcelona are also close to elimination
  • Koeman feels supported by the players
  • But he isn't sure about the club's stance
  • Green lights for full capacity stadiums, but not La Liga
  • Ancelotti under the microscope after defeat to Sheriff
  • Cristiano sinks the Yellow Submarine at the death
