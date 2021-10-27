Today’s Papers: Ronald Koeman sacked by Barcelona after defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Sacked! Rayo cause Koeman to lose his job
  • Barcelona hit rock-bottom at Vallecas
  • They're ninth, six points off Madrid
  • Memphis missed a penalty as they lost 1-0
  • Madrid come up against a wall
  • Atletico ready to face Levante
  • VAR prevent Sevilla from winning
  • Betis prove unstoppable
Fired
  • Falcao's goal ends the Dutchman's era at Barcelona
  • The club pulled the trigger at midnight
  • Xavi is close to taking over
  • Another roadblock for Madrid
  • Madrid without ideas draw against Osasuna
  • Atletico face Levante
  • Eibar sign Llorente
Koeman: Fired
  • Barcelona sack the coach after defeat at Rayo
  • Laporta wants the team to improve ahead of European date
  • Madrid draw at the Bernabeu
