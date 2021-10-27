Today’s Papers: Ronald Koeman sacked by Barcelona after defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Sacked! Rayo cause Koeman to lose his job
- Barcelona hit rock-bottom at Vallecas
- They're ninth, six points off Madrid
- Memphis missed a penalty as they lost 1-0
- Madrid come up against a wall
- Atletico ready to face Levante
- VAR prevent Sevilla from winning
- Betis prove unstoppable
Fired
- Falcao's goal ends the Dutchman's era at Barcelona
- The club pulled the trigger at midnight
- Xavi is close to taking over
- Another roadblock for Madrid
- Madrid without ideas draw against Osasuna
- Atletico face Levante
- Eibar sign Llorente