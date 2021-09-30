Today’s Papers: Ronald Koeman a dead man walking as Barcelona seek alternative coach

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
K.O.EMAN
- He'll continue until tomorrow, but he's gone
- Laporta's waiting for the right moment to sack him
- Koeman won't be in charge against Atleti through suspension
- Luis Enrique could make history with Gavi
- La Real draw with Monaco
- Betis beat Ferencvaros
The big decision
- Koeman continues for the moment but he's done
- His exit will cost €13m
- Laporta's looking for his successor
- Xavi, Martinez, Gallardo and Pirlo the candidates
- RDT: "I'll be Espanyol until I die"
- EuroBetis win again
- La Real draw with Monaco
- Luis Suarez rubs salt in Barcelona wounds
- Luis Enrique surprises with Gavi