Today’s Papers: Ronald Koeman a dead man walking as Barcelona seek alternative coach

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

K.O.EMAN
  • He'll continue until tomorrow, but he's gone
  • Laporta's waiting for the right moment to sack him
  • Koeman won't be in charge against Atleti through suspension
  • Luis Enrique could make history with Gavi
  • La Real draw with Monaco
  • Betis beat Ferencvaros
 
  • RDT: "I'll be Espanyol until I die"
  • EuroBetis win again
  • Luis Suarez rubs salt in Barcelona wounds
  • Luis Enrique surprises with Gavi
  • Lucho calls up Gavi and waits for Fati
