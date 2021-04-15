Today’s Papers: Real Madrid’s untouchables, Zinedine Zidane the magician and Oscar Mingueza on the final of the Copa del Rey

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Untouchables
  • Four Madridistas who aren't for sale
  • Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde and Odegaard
  • They're the strategic points for the club
  • But there will be exits
  • Benzema close to renewing deal to 2023
  • Messi, the scourge of finals
  • Clasicos, ten years of the perfect storm
  • Granada fall, but show their face until the end
  • To the semi-finals
  • Villarreal pass easily and set up date with Emery's old club Arsenal
Zizou: The Magician
  • The Frenchman has been winning tactical battles despite injuries
  • He's won ten of his last eleven ties in the Champions League
  • Modric's renewal closed
  • The Croatian accepts salary reduction
  • Goodbye with heads high
  • Granada end their European dream
  • Villarreal into the semifinals
  • Arsenal, their rival
  • Pique and Sergi Roberto could play for Barcelona
  • Athletic travel with full complement
"We have a stronger spine for the Supercopa"
  • Mingueza breaks down the keys to Athletic's Supercopa victory
  • And reveals the secrets to his personal success: Psychology and physical preparation
  • Koeman considers change of tactics
  • He could revert to 4-3-3 and bring in Griezmann
  • Pique, a doubt
  • He still has issues and will decide based on how he feels
  • Everyone goes: Ronald will bring Ansu and Neto, just Coutinho missing
  • The referee: Pitara Martinez Munuera, Lenglet's scourge
  • The B unit key to Real Madrid's resurgence
  • Villarreal put themselves into the semi-finals
  • They'll face Arsenal and United, who beat Granada, will face Roma
