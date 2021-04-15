Today’s Papers: Real Madrid’s untouchables, Zinedine Zidane the magician and Oscar Mingueza on the final of the Copa del Rey

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Untouchables Four Madridistas who aren't for sale

Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde and Odegaard

They're the strategic points for the club

But there will be exits

Benzema close to renewing deal to 2023

Messi, the scourge of finals

Clasicos, ten years of the perfect storm

Granada fall, but show their face until the end

To the semi-finals

Villarreal pass easily and set up date with Emery's old club Arsenal

Zizou: The Magician The Frenchman has been winning tactical battles despite injuries

He's won ten of his last eleven ties in the Champions League

Modric's renewal closed

The Croatian accepts salary reduction

Pique and Sergi Roberto could play for Barcelona

Athletic travel with full complement