Today’s Papers: Real Madrid’s untouchables, Zinedine Zidane the magician and Oscar Mingueza on the final of the Copa del Rey

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Untouchables
- Four Madridistas who aren't for sale
- Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde and Odegaard
- They're the strategic points for the club
- But there will be exits
- Benzema close to renewing deal to 2023
- Messi, the scourge of finals
- Clasicos, ten years of the perfect storm
- Granada fall, but show their face until the end
- To the semi-finals
- Villarreal pass easily and set up date with Emery's old club Arsenal
Zizou: The Magician
- The Frenchman has been winning tactical battles despite injuries
- He's won ten of his last eleven ties in the Champions League
- Modric's renewal closed
- The Croatian accepts salary reduction
- Goodbye with heads high
- Granada end their European dream
- Villarreal into the semifinals
- Arsenal, their rival
- Pique and Sergi Roberto could play for Barcelona
- Athletic travel with full complement
"We have a stronger spine for the Supercopa"
- Mingueza breaks down the keys to Athletic's Supercopa victory
- And reveals the secrets to his personal success: Psychology and physical preparation
- Koeman considers change of tactics
- He could revert to 4-3-3 and bring in Griezmann
- Pique, a doubt
- He still has issues and will decide based on how he feels
- Everyone goes: Ronald will bring Ansu and Neto, just Coutinho missing
- The referee: Pitara Martinez Munuera, Lenglet's scourge
- The B unit key to Real Madrid's resurgence
- Villarreal put themselves into the semi-finals
- They'll face Arsenal and United, who beat Granada, will face Roma