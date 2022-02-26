Today’s Papers: Real Madrid train sights on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as Barcelona begin to look like Barcelona again

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Operation in progress
  • Real Madrid to go for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland
  • They believe they can sign the both of them
  • They believe Mbappe can play with the Norwegian
  • Europa League draw for the last 16 is made
  • Barcelona get Galatasaray
  • Sevilla get West Ham United
  • Real Betis get Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Madrid go to Rayo Vallecano this afternoon
Two tigers
  • Falcao and Karim Benzema lead the line today
  • Rayo Vallecano host Real Madrid
  • Benzema has scored nine in his ten games against Rayo
  • And won all of them
  • Falcao reveals he's motivated for the game
  • And that his reference is Ronaldo Nazario
  • UEFA take the Champions League final to Paris
  • Atletico Madrid face Celta Vigo
Launched
  • Barcelona show how much they've come against Napoli
  • Their ambition is to win the Europa League
  • They've scored 15 goals in their last five games
  • Their new signings have been a real success
  • Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola meet again
  • They discussed Erling Haaland in Monaco
