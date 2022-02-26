Today’s Papers: Real Madrid train sights on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as Barcelona begin to look like Barcelona again

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Operation in progress
- Real Madrid to go for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland
- They believe they can sign the both of them
- They believe Mbappe can play with the Norwegian
- Europa League draw for the last 16 is made
- Barcelona get Galatasaray
- Sevilla get West Ham United
- Real Betis get Eintracht Frankfurt
- Madrid go to Rayo Vallecano this afternoon
Two tigers
- Falcao and Karim Benzema lead the line today
- Rayo Vallecano host Real Madrid
- Benzema has scored nine in his ten games against Rayo
- And won all of them
- Falcao reveals he's motivated for the game
- And that his reference is Ronaldo Nazario
- UEFA take the Champions League final to Paris
- Atletico Madrid face Celta Vigo
Launched
- Barcelona show how much they've come against Napoli
- Their ambition is to win the Europa League
- They've scored 15 goals in their last five games
- Their new signings have been a real success
- Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola meet again
- They discussed Erling Haaland in Monaco
