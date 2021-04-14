Today’s Papers: Real Madrid secure place in Champions League semi-final while Barcelona search for left-sided centre-back

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Madrid are already there!
- They win on aggregate at Anfield
- Set to play their ninth semi-final out of eleven
- Courtois' stops, Nacho and Militao's partnership and a dominant Casemiro integral
- Chelsea lie between Zidane's men and Istanbul
- Granada need a miracle at Old Trafford
- Villarreal go into game with 1-0 lead
- City come back to beat Dortmund and will meet Neymar and Mbappe
In search of a left-sided centre-back
- Barcelona want to sell Umtiti and replace him with a low-cost option
- It would be to complement Eric Garcia, whose agent has met with Barcelona
- Granada, going for a miracle at Old Trafford