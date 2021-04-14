Today’s Papers: Real Madrid secure place in Champions League semi-final while Barcelona search for left-sided centre-back

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Madrid are already there! They win on aggregate at Anfield

Set to play their ninth semi-final out of eleven

Courtois' stops, Nacho and Militao's partnership and a dominant Casemiro integral

Chelsea lie between Zidane's men and Istanbul

Granada need a miracle at Old Trafford

Villarreal go into game with 1-0 lead

Invincible Madrid return to the semi-final through exercise in resistance

Fantastic performances from Courtois, Nacho and Militao

Zidane: "We suffered, but we have to be proud"

City come back to beat Dortmund and will meet Neymar and Mbappe

Granada go for the impossible

United's absences give them hope

Gerard Moreno leads the way

Unai Emery recovers his ideal XI