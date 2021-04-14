Today’s Papers: Real Madrid secure place in Champions League semi-final while Barcelona search for left-sided centre-back

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Madrid are already there!
  • They win on aggregate at Anfield
  • Set to play their ninth semi-final out of eleven
  • Courtois' stops, Nacho and Militao's partnership and a dominant Casemiro integral
  • Chelsea lie between Zidane's men and Istanbul
  • Granada need a miracle at Old Trafford
  • Villarreal go into game with 1-0 lead
Invincible
  • Madrid return to the semi-final through exercise in resistance
  • Fantastic performances from Courtois, Nacho and Militao
  • Zidane: "We suffered, but we have to be proud"
  • City come back to beat Dortmund and will meet Neymar and Mbappe
  • Granada go for the impossible
  • United's absences give them hope
  • Gerard Moreno leads the way
  • Unai Emery recovers his ideal XI
 
In search of a left-sided centre-back
  • Barcelona want to sell Umtiti and replace him with a low-cost option
  • It would be to complement Eric Garcia, whose agent has met with Barcelona
  • Madrid and City complete the semi-final lineup
  • Los blancos survive a potential red card and will face Chelsea
  • Guardiola's men face PSG
  • Granada, going for a miracle at Old Trafford
