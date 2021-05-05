Today’s Papers: Real Madrid rolled over by the Chelsea train, out on the street and out of the Champions League

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Madrid rolled over by a train
  • Zidane's men, exhausted and out of place, gave everything but it wasn't enough
  • The coach picked the wrong system and shouldn't have started Ramos and Hazard
  • Chelsea to play City in Istanbul
  • Villarreal going for their first European final
Without strength and without the Champions League
  • Chelsea, as solid as the first leg, eliminate an exhausted Madrid
  • Neither Hazard nor Vinicius worked in the wide positions
  • Zidane: "I'm proud of the team"
  • Against the ghosts
  • Villarreal going for their first European final
  • Neymar's return dividing Barcelona
  • Laporta thinks they can find €100m, but there's no consensus
Shaken and out on the street
  • Los Blancos didn't measure up against the superior Chelsea and will miss the final
  • The Londoners will play City in the final while Madrid's future is uncertain
  • Villarreal, out to make history
  • They go to London with a 2-1 lead to defend in search of their first European final
  • Neymar eyed up by Barcelona
  • The Blaugrana open to his signing but Al Khelaifi doesn't want to lose him
  • In search of the new Busquets
  • Camavinga, Locatelli and Mikel Merino being pinpointed by Barcelona
