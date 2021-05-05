Today’s Papers: Real Madrid rolled over by the Chelsea train, out on the street and out of the Champions League

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Madrid rolled over by a train Zidane's men, exhausted and out of place, gave everything but it wasn't enough

The coach picked the wrong system and shouldn't have started Ramos and Hazard

Chelsea to play City in Istanbul

Villarreal going for their first European final

Without strength and without the Champions League Chelsea, as solid as the first leg, eliminate an exhausted Madrid

Neither Hazard nor Vinicius worked in the wide positions

Zidane: "I'm proud of the team"

Against the ghosts

Neymar's return dividing Barcelona

Laporta thinks they can find €100m, but there's no consensus