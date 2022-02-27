Today’s Papers: Real Madrid pull nine points clear as Barcelona train their sights on third

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
On the path to La Liga
- Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0
- They're now nine points clear at the top of La Liga
- Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior combined for the goal
- Rayo set up well and were a tough opponent
- Thibaut Courtois was important for Madrid
- Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0
- Renan Lodi scored two golazos
- Sevilla host Real Betis in the Seville Derby
- Barcelona face Athletic Club
The couple of the year
- Barcelona out for revenge against Athletic Club
For third place
- Barcelona take on Athletic Club
- They want to take revenge for the Copa del Rey tie
- They also want their third win on the bounce
- They've not done that this season
- Dani Alves, Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet return
- The battle to sign Erling Haaland continues
- Barcelona battle Bayern Munich for Andreas Christensen
- Renan Lodi scores twice as Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo
- Villarreal take on Espanyol at La Ceramica