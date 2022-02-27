Today’s Papers: Real Madrid pull nine points clear as Barcelona train their sights on third

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

On the path to La Liga Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0

They're now nine points clear at the top of La Liga

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior combined for the goal

Rayo set up well and were a tough opponent

Thibaut Courtois was important for Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0

Renan Lodi scored two golazos

Sevilla host Real Betis in the Seville Derby

Barcelona face Athletic Club

The couple of the year Real Madrid win 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior combined

The winning goal came in the 83rd minute

Thibaut Courtois was essential

Los Blancos are now nine points clear of Sevilla

Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0

Renan Lodi was the decisive player

Barcelona out for revenge against Athletic Club

Sevilla welcome Real Betis in the Seville Derby