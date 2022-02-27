Today’s Papers: Real Madrid pull nine points clear as Barcelona train their sights on third

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

On the path to La Liga
  • Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0
  • They're now nine points clear at the top of La Liga
  • Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior combined for the goal
  • Rayo set up well and were a tough opponent
  • Thibaut Courtois was important for Madrid
  • Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0
  • Renan Lodi scored two golazos
  • Sevilla host Real Betis in the Seville Derby
  • Barcelona face Athletic Club
The couple of the year
  • Real Madrid win 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano
  • Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior combined
  • The winning goal came in the 83rd minute
  • Thibaut Courtois was essential
  • Los Blancos are now nine points clear of Sevilla
  • Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0
  • Renan Lodi was the decisive player
  • Barcelona out for revenge against Athletic Club
  • Sevilla welcome Real Betis in the Seville Derby
For third place
  • Barcelona take on Athletic Club
  • They want to take revenge for the Copa del Rey tie
  • They also want their third win on the bounce
  • They've not done that this season
  • Dani Alves, Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet return
  • The battle to sign Erling Haaland continues
  • Barcelona battle Bayern Munich for Andreas Christensen
  • Renan Lodi scores twice as Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo
  • Karim Benzema saves Real Madrid at Rayo Vallecano
  • Sevilla welcome Real Betis in the Seville Derby
  • Villarreal take on Espanyol at La Ceramica
