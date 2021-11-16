Today’s Papers: Real Madrid prepare anti-Sheikh trident as Barcelona eye Karim Adeyemi

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Bale returns to Madrid injured
  • He hasn't played for Madrid since August
  • But he picked up his injury on international duty
The Anti-Sheikh Trident
  • Madrid seek to strengthen for a decade of petro-football
  • They're already working on Vinicius' renewal
  • They're going to go for Mbappe in January
  • Haaland wants to live in Spain
  • Bale has another injury after Wales duty
  • The Netherlands make it to Qatar 2022
Adeyemi, under control
  • Barcelona are working to sign the teenager
  • But it's difficult for Salzburg to let him go in January
  • Alves to be presented today with the number eight
  • Sterling will only come in winter if sales are made
  • Mendy charged with six counts of rape
  • Barcelona Femeni play Hoffenheim
  • Hamraoui suspects Abidal's wife
Posted by