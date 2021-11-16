Today’s Papers: Real Madrid prepare anti-Sheikh trident as Barcelona eye Karim Adeyemi

Wednesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Bale returns to Madrid injured He hasn't played for Madrid since August

But he picked up his injury on international duty

The Anti-Sheikh Trident Madrid seek to strengthen for a decade of petro-football

They're already working on Vinicius' renewal

They're going to go for Mbappe in January

Haaland wants to live in Spain

Bale has another injury after Wales duty

The Netherlands make it to Qatar 2022