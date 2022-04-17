Today’s Papers: Real Madrid looking to take a big step towards La Liga

A look at today’s headlines in Spain across the biggest sports dailies, with all eyes on one match.

'Half the league in the Pizjuan' Madrid visit Sevilla with the aim of leaving the championship almost sentenced.

Nacho will be the left-back for Ancelotti.

Acuna the big doubt for Lopetegui.

Tennis (Monte Carlo): The big day for Davidovich. The Spaniard plays his first Masters 1000 final against Tsitsipas.

Correa as therapy: After elimination in the Champions League, the Argentine will start in a match to consolidate fourth place.

Barcelona: Sanction on the way. The club fears punishment for the invasion of Eintracht fans at Camp Nou.

Los Blancos are the only team that Lopetegui hasn't beaten in La Liga since he has been in charge of Sevilla.

The leader arrives with belief but exhausted and with the absence of Casemiro.

Battle between Bono and Courtois for the Zamora.

Simeone rotates in search of another Champions League.

Liverpool take down City and go through to the final.