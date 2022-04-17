Today’s Papers: Real Madrid looking to take a big step towards La Liga

A look at today’s headlines in Spain across the biggest sports dailies, with all eyes on one match.
'Half the league in the Pizjuan'
- Madrid visit Sevilla with the aim of leaving the championship almost sentenced.
- Nacho will be the left-back for Ancelotti.
- Acuna the big doubt for Lopetegui.
- Tennis (Monte Carlo): The big day for Davidovich. The Spaniard plays his first Masters 1000 final against Tsitsipas.
- Correa as therapy: After elimination in the Champions League, the Argentine will start in a match to consolidate fourth place.
- Barcelona: Sanction on the way. The club fears punishment for the invasion of Eintracht fans at Camp Nou.
'Half the victory proclamation in play'
- Madrid face a definitive test in the Pizjuan today today.
- Los Blancos are the only team that Lopetegui hasn't beaten in La Liga since he has been in charge of Sevilla.
- The leader arrives with belief but exhausted and with the absence of Casemiro.
- Battle between Bono and Courtois for the Zamora.
- Davidovich, going for a big premiere. He plays for the Montecarlo Masters title against the champion, Tsitsipas.
- Simeone rotates in search of another Champions League.
- Liverpool take down City and go through to the final.
'Week of renewals'
- Barca have meetings with the agents of Araujo, Gavi, Dembele and Sergi Roberto.
- The agreement with the central defender is close and the economic factor is decisive in the other three cases.
- Challenge for the leader at the Pizjuan: Lopetegui's team going for a victory that would animate the fight for the title.
- The discontent in the cule dressing room after seeing the German destruction.
- Atletico Madrid-Espanyol: Los Pericos, with no pressure, examine an Atleti required to win.
- FA Cup: Liverpool eliminate City in an epic semi.
- Tennis/Monte Carlo: Davidovich, going for his first Masters 1000 title.
- Tennis/Godo draw: Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in a possible quarter-final battle.