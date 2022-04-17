Today’s Papers: Real Madrid looking to take a big step towards La Liga

A look at today’s headlines in Spain across the biggest sports dailies, with all eyes on one match.

'Half the league in the Pizjuan'
  • Madrid visit Sevilla with the aim of leaving the championship almost sentenced.
  • Nacho will be the left-back for Ancelotti.
  • Acuna the big doubt for Lopetegui.
  • Tennis (Monte Carlo): The big day for Davidovich. The Spaniard plays his first Masters 1000 final against Tsitsipas.
  • Correa as therapy: After elimination in the Champions League, the Argentine will start in a match to consolidate fourth place.
  • Barcelona: Sanction on the way. The club fears punishment for the invasion of Eintracht fans at Camp Nou.
'Half the victory proclamation in play'
  • Madrid face a definitive test in the Pizjuan today today.
  • Los Blancos are the only team that Lopetegui hasn't beaten in La Liga since he has been in charge of Sevilla.
  • The leader arrives with belief but exhausted and with the absence of Casemiro.
  • Battle between Bono and Courtois for the Zamora.
  • Davidovich, going for a big premiere. He plays for the Montecarlo Masters title against the champion, Tsitsipas.
  • Simeone rotates in search of another Champions League.
  • Liverpool take down City and go through to the final.
'Week of renewals'
  • Barca have meetings with the agents of Araujo, Gavi, Dembele and Sergi Roberto.
  • The agreement with the central defender is close and the economic factor is decisive in the other three cases.
  • Challenge for the leader at the Pizjuan: Lopetegui's team going for a victory that would animate the fight for the title.
  • The discontent in the cule dressing room after seeing the German destruction.
  • Atletico Madrid-Espanyol: Los Pericos, with no pressure, examine an Atleti required to win.
  • FA Cup: Liverpool eliminate City in an epic semi.
  • Tennis/Monte Carlo: Davidovich, going for his first Masters 1000 title.
  • Tennis/Godo draw: Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in a possible quarter-final battle.
