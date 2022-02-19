Today’s Papers: Real Madrid launch comeback bid as Barcelona back Ferran Torres

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

The comeback begins today
  • Real Madrid play Alaves this evening
  • Just days after the terrible game at PSG
  • Ancelotti admits Florentino was disappointed
  • Barcelona and Madrid to battle for Haaland
  • Gil Martin responds to Atletico's crisis
  • He eats with Simeone and meets the squad
In search of goals
  • Madrid and Alaves meet and both are lacking goals
  • The former reliant on Benzema and the latter on Joselu
  • Only one goal for Madrid in their last four games
  • Ancelotti says that Benzema will help Madrid
  • Maximum pressure
  • Atletico play Osasuna in a moment of panic
Belive in Ferran Torres
  • Barcelona are backing their winter signing from City
  • He scored but also struggled against Napoli
  • Tebas says that Barcelona's can't sign Haaland
  • He also says that Reverter was Florentino's man in Barcelona
  • Madrid host Alaves days after PSG debacle
  • Atletico travel to Osasuna in a moment of real crisis
