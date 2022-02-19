Today’s Papers: Real Madrid launch comeback bid as Barcelona back Ferran Torres

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
The comeback begins today
- Real Madrid play Alaves this evening
- Just days after the terrible game at PSG
- Ancelotti admits Florentino was disappointed
- Barcelona and Madrid to battle for Haaland
- Gil Martin responds to Atletico's crisis
- He eats with Simeone and meets the squad
In search of goals
- Madrid and Alaves meet and both are lacking goals
- The former reliant on Benzema and the latter on Joselu
- Only one goal for Madrid in their last four games
- Ancelotti says that Benzema will help Madrid
- Maximum pressure
- Atletico play Osasuna in a moment of panic
Belive in Ferran Torres
- Barcelona are backing their winter signing from City
- He scored but also struggled against Napoli
- Tebas says that Barcelona's can't sign Haaland
- He also says that Reverter was Florentino's man in Barcelona
- Madrid host Alaves days after PSG debacle
- Atletico travel to Osasuna in a moment of real crisis