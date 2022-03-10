Today’s Papers: Real Madrid knock out Paris Saint-Germain as Barcelona face Galatasaray

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

This is Real Madrid! Los Blancos beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1

Kylian Mbappe's goal fired PSG ahead

But then Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick

Madrid are into the quarter-finals

A legendary comeback

Sevilla host West Ham United

Barcelona take on Galatasaray

Real Betis lose to Eintracht Frankfurt

Madrid are of another world Benzema scores three goals on another historic night

Mbappe fired PSG ahead only for Madrid to fight back

Atletico Madrid to go for Paulo Dybala

The Argentine will be a free agent come the summer

Barcelona welcome Galatasaray to Camp Nou