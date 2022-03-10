Today’s Papers: Real Madrid knock out Paris Saint-Germain as Barcelona face Galatasaray

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
This is Real Madrid!
- Los Blancos beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1
- Kylian Mbappe's goal fired PSG ahead
- But then Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick
- Madrid are into the quarter-finals
- A legendary comeback
- Sevilla host West Ham United
- Barcelona take on Galatasaray
- Real Betis lose to Eintracht Frankfurt
Madrid are of another world
- Benzema scores three goals on another historic night
- Mbappe fired PSG ahead only for Madrid to fight back
- Atletico Madrid to go for Paulo Dybala
- The Argentine will be a free agent come the summer
- Barcelona welcome Galatasaray to Camp Nou
The fifth in a row
- Xavi Hernandez set to make rotations this evening
- But they still want to secure their fifth consecutive win
- Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Pedri to rest
- As will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ronald Araujo
- Benzema shines as Madrid beat PSG
- He scores a hat-trick after Mbappe opened the scoring
- Betis lose 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt
- Sevilla host West Ham United