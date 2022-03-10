Today’s Papers: Real Madrid knock out Paris Saint-Germain as Barcelona face Galatasaray

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

This is Real Madrid!
  • Los Blancos beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1
  • Kylian Mbappe's goal fired PSG ahead
  • But then Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick
  • Madrid are into the quarter-finals
  • A legendary comeback
  • Sevilla host West Ham United
  • Barcelona take on Galatasaray
  • Real Betis lose to Eintracht Frankfurt
Madrid are of another world
  • Benzema scores three goals on another historic night
  • Mbappe fired PSG ahead only for Madrid to fight back
  • Atletico Madrid to go for Paulo Dybala
  • The Argentine will be a free agent come the summer
  • Barcelona welcome Galatasaray to Camp Nou
The fifth in a row
  • Xavi Hernandez set to make rotations this evening
  • But they still want to secure their fifth consecutive win
  • Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Pedri to rest
  • As will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ronald Araujo
  • Benzema shines as Madrid beat PSG
  • He scores a hat-trick after Mbappe opened the scoring
  • Betis lose 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Sevilla host West Ham United
Posted by