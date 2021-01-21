Today’s papers: Real Madrid humiliated at Alcoyano while Barcelona careful at Cornella

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Nobody escapes this embarrassment Alcoyano, from the Segunda B, mount a comeback with ten men in extra-time to beat a Madrid that doesn't measure up

Knocked out in the last 32 of the Copa

The worst defeat of the Zidane era

Jose Juan, the goalkeeper, a local hero

Los Blancos' players, inept

Zidane: "What's going to happen is going to happen"

Odegaard: Very close to returning to La Real on loan

Koeman doesn't want another Cornellazo

After the Supercopa, Barcelona doesn't want any scares

Gliding in Eibar

Atletico looking to extend their lead without Koke

Chestnut! Madrid do the ridiculous and get knocked out of the Copa del Rey in extra-time by an Alcoyano team with ten men

Zidane waited ages to make a change and is under real pressure to try and bring home a trophy this season

Koeman to continue without Garcia

The candidates agree his signing in the summer and the elections will remain on 7 March

Barcelona, careful in Cornella

The Blaugrana play with their substitutes in a very dangerous ground