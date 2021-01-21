Today’s papers: Real Madrid humiliated at Alcoyano while Barcelona careful at Cornella

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Nobody escapes this embarrassment
- Alcoyano, from the Segunda B, mount a comeback with ten men in extra-time to beat a Madrid that doesn't measure up
- Knocked out in the last 32 of the Copa
- The worst defeat of the Zidane era
- Jose Juan, the goalkeeper, a local hero
- Los Blancos' players, inept
- Zidane: "What's going to happen is going to happen"
- Odegaard: Very close to returning to La Real on loan
- Koeman doesn't want another Cornellazo
- After the Supercopa, Barcelona doesn't want any scares
- Gliding in Eibar
- Atletico looking to extend their lead without Koke
Chestnut!
- Madrid do the ridiculous and get knocked out of the Copa del Rey in extra-time by an Alcoyano team with ten men
- Zidane waited ages to make a change and is under real pressure to try and bring home a trophy this season
- Koeman to continue without Garcia
- The candidates agree his signing in the summer and the elections will remain on 7 March
- Barcelona, careful in Cornella
- The Blaugrana play with their substitutes in a very dangerous ground
Humiliation
- Madrid, eliminated by a Segunda B team with ten men in extra-time
- The hopeless defeat against a team that was all heart is another crisis for Zidane's team
- Without Messi or Dest but with a strong team, Messi doesn't want any surprises
- Consensus for Eric
- The managing board, candidates and Koeman agree a deal to bring in Garcia in the summer
- The leader looking to widen the gap at Ipurua
- CR7 and Morata give Juventus the Supercopa