Today’s papers: Real Madrid humiliated at Alcoyano while Barcelona careful at Cornella

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Nobody escapes this embarrassment
  • Alcoyano, from the Segunda B, mount a comeback with ten men in extra-time to beat a Madrid that doesn't measure up
  • Knocked out in the last 32 of the Copa
  • The worst defeat of the Zidane era
  • Jose Juan, the goalkeeper, a local hero
  • Los Blancos' players, inept
  • Zidane: "What's going to happen is going to happen"
  • Odegaard: Very close to returning to La Real on loan
  • Koeman doesn't want another Cornellazo
  • After the Supercopa, Barcelona doesn't want any scares
  • Gliding in Eibar
  • Atletico looking to extend their lead without Koke
Chestnut!
  • Madrid do the ridiculous and get knocked out of the Copa del Rey in extra-time by an Alcoyano team with ten men
  • Zidane waited ages to make a change and is under real pressure to try and bring home a trophy this season
  • Koeman to continue without Garcia
  • The candidates agree his signing in the summer and the elections will remain on 7 March
  • Barcelona, careful in Cornella
  • The Blaugrana play with their substitutes in a very dangerous ground
Humiliation
  • Madrid, eliminated by a Segunda B team with ten men in extra-time
  • The hopeless defeat against a team that was all heart is another crisis for Zidane's team
  • Without Messi or Dest but with a strong team, Messi doesn't want any surprises
  • Consensus for Eric
  • The managing board, candidates and Koeman agree a deal to bring in Garcia in the summer
  • The leader looking to widen the gap at Ipurua
  • CR7 and Morata give Juventus the Supercopa
