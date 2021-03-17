Today’s Papers: Real Madrid have the hunger of champions while Lionel Messi belongs in the Guinness Book of Records

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Hunger of champions
  • Real Madrid into the quarters after a solid performance
  • An error from Sportiello opened the door for Zidane's men
  • Goals from Benzema, Ramos (a penalty) and Asensio didn't give Atalanta a chance
  • Laporta deposits €125m guarantee
  • La Liga catches up to date
  • Atletico know the path
  • They beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 3-1 in 2014
The drink of champions
  • Madrid enter the quarters with authority thanks to goals from Benzema, Ramos and Asensio
  • Great performances from Modric and Vinicius, who was close to scoring one of the all-time great goals
  • The last challenge
  • Atleti, with Joao Felix starting, out to make history
  • They've never come back in a tie after losing the first leg
  • Laporta deposits the guarantee
  • Audax saved his backing
  • Ibrahimovic returns to the Sweden team at 39
  • Could rival Spain at the Euros and the World Cup qualifiers
Guiness Messi
  • Most games: 767
  • Most minutes: 62,375
  • Most goals: 661
  • Most titles: 34
  • After equalling Xavi's record of games played, Messi holds all the most important titles in the history of Barcelona
  • Madrid secure passage to the quarters
  • Atalanta didn't put up much a fight
  • Madrid win after a gift from the goalkeeper and a penalty
  • Laporta submits guarantee and awaits clearance from La Liga to assume the presidency of Barcelona
  • Atletico go with everything to attempt the remontada
Posted by