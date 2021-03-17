Today’s Papers: Real Madrid have the hunger of champions while Lionel Messi belongs in the Guinness Book of Records

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Hunger of champions
- Real Madrid into the quarters after a solid performance
- An error from Sportiello opened the door for Zidane's men
- Goals from Benzema, Ramos (a penalty) and Asensio didn't give Atalanta a chance
- Laporta deposits €125m guarantee
- La Liga catches up to date
- Atletico know the path
- They beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 3-1 in 2014
The drink of champions
- Madrid enter the quarters with authority thanks to goals from Benzema, Ramos and Asensio
- Great performances from Modric and Vinicius, who was close to scoring one of the all-time great goals
- The last challenge
- Atleti, with Joao Felix starting, out to make history
- They've never come back in a tie after losing the first leg
- Laporta deposits the guarantee
- Audax saved his backing
- Ibrahimovic returns to the Sweden team at 39
- Could rival Spain at the Euros and the World Cup qualifiers
Guiness Messi
- Most games: 767
- Most minutes: 62,375
- Most goals: 661
- Most titles: 34
- After equalling Xavi's record of games played, Messi holds all the most important titles in the history of Barcelona
- Madrid secure passage to the quarters
- Atalanta didn't put up much a fight
- Madrid win after a gift from the goalkeeper and a penalty
- Laporta submits guarantee and awaits clearance from La Liga to assume the presidency of Barcelona
- Atletico go with everything to attempt the remontada