Today’s Papers: Real Madrid have little margin for error as Philippe Coutinho leaves Barcelona

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Little margin for error
  • If Madrid don't win, Sevilla can catch up
  • Ancelotti has Vinicius and Benzema back
  • Bordalas has never won against Madrid
  • Strong emotions in the last 16 of the Copa
  • Betis host Sevilla
  • Barcelona go to Bilbao
  • Atletico go to San Sebastian
  • Madrid play Elche
  • Dortmund won't sell Haaland in January
  • Rodrygo looking forward to a great 2022
  • Barcelona want to secure third straight win
  • Coutinho's loan hasn't yet enabled Barcelona register Ferran
  • Trippier has already joined Newcastle
  • Griezmann has picked up an injury
The magician is back
  • Vinicius is back to lead the attack against Valencia
  • Ancelotti makes his peace with Ceballos
  • And also reveals another injury to Bale
  • Athletic play Barcelona in the Copa
  • La Real also host Atletico
  • Betis play Sevilla at the Benito Villamarin
  • Madrid will play against Elche
  • Coutinho loaned out to Villa
  • His exits will help Barcelona register Ferran
  • Gavi, Abde and Balde are back for Granada
  • Griezmann injured for a month
  • Trippier has joined Newcastle
Coutinho has left
  • Barcelona and Villa agree a deal for the Brazilian
  • He's gone back to the Premier League until the season's end
  • Villa pay most of his salary, but Coutinho has given up €7m
  • Athletic play Barcelona in the last 16 of the Copa
  • Another final ahead of the Supercopa
  • Barcelona take on Granada
  • Xavi welcomes back Gavi and Memphis
  • Fati will be back in time for the Supercopa
  • Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu
  • Messi, Salah and Lewandowski nominated for The Best
  • Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas and Sam Kerr also nominated
