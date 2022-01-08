Today’s Papers: Real Madrid have little margin for error as Philippe Coutinho leaves Barcelona

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Little margin for error If Madrid don't win, Sevilla can catch up

Ancelotti has Vinicius and Benzema back

Bordalas has never won against Madrid

Strong emotions in the last 16 of the Copa

Betis host Sevilla

Barcelona go to Bilbao

Atletico go to San Sebastian

Madrid play Elche

Dortmund won't sell Haaland in January

Rodrygo looking forward to a great 2022

Barcelona want to secure third straight win

Coutinho's loan hasn't yet enabled Barcelona register Ferran

Trippier has already joined Newcastle

Griezmann has picked up an injury

The magician is back Vinicius is back to lead the attack against Valencia

Ancelotti makes his peace with Ceballos

And also reveals another injury to Bale

Athletic play Barcelona in the Copa

La Real also host Atletico

Betis play Sevilla at the Benito Villamarin

Madrid will play against Elche

Coutinho loaned out to Villa

His exits will help Barcelona register Ferran

Gavi, Abde and Balde are back for Granada

Griezmann injured for a month

Trippier has joined Newcastle