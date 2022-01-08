Today’s Papers: Real Madrid have little margin for error as Philippe Coutinho leaves Barcelona

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Little margin for error
- If Madrid don't win, Sevilla can catch up
- Ancelotti has Vinicius and Benzema back
- Bordalas has never won against Madrid
- Strong emotions in the last 16 of the Copa
- Betis host Sevilla
- Barcelona go to Bilbao
- Atletico go to San Sebastian
- Madrid play Elche
- Dortmund won't sell Haaland in January
- Rodrygo looking forward to a great 2022
- Barcelona want to secure third straight win
- Coutinho's loan hasn't yet enabled Barcelona register Ferran
- Trippier has already joined Newcastle
- Griezmann has picked up an injury
The magician is back
- Vinicius is back to lead the attack against Valencia
- Ancelotti makes his peace with Ceballos
- And also reveals another injury to Bale
- Athletic play Barcelona in the Copa
- La Real also host Atletico
- Betis play Sevilla at the Benito Villamarin
- Madrid will play against Elche
- Coutinho loaned out to Villa
- His exits will help Barcelona register Ferran
- Gavi, Abde and Balde are back for Granada
- Griezmann injured for a month
- Trippier has joined Newcastle
Coutinho has left
- Barcelona and Villa agree a deal for the Brazilian
- He's gone back to the Premier League until the season's end
- Villa pay most of his salary, but Coutinho has given up €7m
- Athletic play Barcelona in the last 16 of the Copa
- Another final ahead of the Supercopa
- Barcelona take on Granada
- Xavi welcomes back Gavi and Memphis
- Fati will be back in time for the Supercopa
- Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu
- Messi, Salah and Lewandowski nominated for The Best
- Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas and Sam Kerr also nominated