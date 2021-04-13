Today’s Papers: Real Madrid go to Anfield to win while Barcelona chase Erling Haaland

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Semi's Road
- Madrid walk firmly in pursuit of passage from Anfield
- Zidane: "We're not going to manage anything, we're going to win"
- Klopp: "Vinicius hasn't surprised me, he's impressed me"
- PSG pass in an unforgettable night
- Chelsea await their next rival from Anfield
Without fear to Anfield
- Madrid, with a patched-up defence, pursue passage at Anfield
- Klopp: "We'll create the atmosphere for a comeback"
- Zidane: "The team can face difficulties"
- Porto produce too late while Chelsea await the winner from Anfield
- The champion falls
- Choupo-Moting's goal doesn't help Bayern
- The Germans fall to the superior PSG
- Laporta has his photo
- Barcelona's president pictured hugging Messi
- But no progress on the Argentine's renewal
- Saul and Gimenez both transferable
- Los Rojiblancos prepare to renew their squad
Plan Haaland
- Barcelona assure he'll be the reference of the team, unlike Madrid
- The azulgrana club want him, but would like to wait a year to sign him
- Picture and speech for the Copa
- Florentino re-elected while Ramos has covid-19
- Madrid, fighting for the semis at Anfield
- Sweet defeat for PSG, who knock out the champions