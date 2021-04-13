Today’s Papers: Real Madrid go to Anfield to win while Barcelona chase Erling Haaland

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Semi's Road
  • Madrid walk firmly in pursuit of passage from Anfield
  • Zidane: "We're not going to manage anything, we're going to win"
  • Klopp: "Vinicius hasn't surprised me, he's impressed me"
  • PSG pass in an unforgettable night
  • Chelsea await their next rival from Anfield
Without fear to Anfield
  • Madrid, with a patched-up defence, pursue passage at Anfield
  • Klopp: "We'll create the atmosphere for a comeback"
  • Zidane: "The team can face difficulties"
  • Porto produce too late while Chelsea await the winner from Anfield
  • The champion falls
  • Choupo-Moting's goal doesn't help Bayern
  • The Germans fall to the superior PSG
  • Laporta has his photo
  • Barcelona's president pictured hugging Messi
  • But no progress on the Argentine's renewal
  • Saul and Gimenez both transferable
  • Los Rojiblancos prepare to renew their squad
Plan Haaland
  • Barcelona assure he'll be the reference of the team, unlike Madrid
  • The azulgrana club want him, but would like to wait a year to sign him
  • Picture and speech for the Copa
  • Florentino re-elected while Ramos has covid-19
  • Madrid, fighting for the semis at Anfield
  • Sweet defeat for PSG, who knock out the champions
Posted by