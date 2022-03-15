Today’s Papers: Real Madrid go ten clear as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona prepare for European action

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Ten points clear
- Real Madrid beat Mallorca 3-0
- That means they're ten points clear of Sevilla in La Liga
- Puts them in good shape for El Clasico
- Vinicius Junior scored the opener
- Karim Benzema also scored a brace
- Barcelona have a negative salary balance of €144m
- Atletico Madrid face Manchester United
- It's the second leg of the Champions League last 16
Two incredible players!
- But Benzema came off injured
- As did Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy
- Atletico go to Old Trafford full of dreams
- They play United in the Champions League
- Joao Felix expected to start with Antoine Griezmann
- But they'll go for Mohamed Salah
- If they can't land Erling Haaland
Big week for Barcelona
- Barcelona ready for two big challenges this week
- They face Galatasaray in the Europa League
- Before playing Madrid in El Clasico
- Salah emerges as the alternative to Haaland
