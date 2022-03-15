Today’s Papers: Real Madrid go ten clear as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona prepare for European action

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Ten points clear
  • Real Madrid beat Mallorca 3-0
  • That means they're ten points clear of Sevilla in La Liga
  • Puts them in good shape for El Clasico
  • Vinicius Junior scored the opener
  • Karim Benzema also scored a brace
  • Barcelona have a negative salary balance of €144m
  • Atletico Madrid face Manchester United
  • It's the second leg of the Champions League last 16
Two incredible players!
  • Atletico go to Old Trafford full of dreams
  • They play United in the Champions League
  • Joao Felix expected to start with Antoine Griezmann
Big week for Barcelona
  • Barcelona ready for two big challenges this week
  • They face Galatasaray in the Europa League
  • Before playing Madrid in El Clasico
  • Salah emerges as the alternative to Haaland
