Today’s Papers: Real Madrid go ten clear as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona prepare for European action

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Ten points clear Real Madrid beat Mallorca 3-0

That means they're ten points clear of Sevilla in La Liga

Puts them in good shape for El Clasico

Vinicius Junior scored the opener

Karim Benzema also scored a brace

Barcelona have a negative salary balance of €144m

Atletico Madrid face Manchester United

It's the second leg of the Champions League last 16

But Benzema came off injured

As did Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy

Atletico go to Old Trafford full of dreams

They play United in the Champions League

Joao Felix expected to start with Antoine Griezmann

But they'll go for Mohamed Salah

If they can't land Erling Haaland