Today’s Papers: Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in titanic Champions League showdown

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

The Park of Princes
  • PSG face Real Madrid
  • Mbappe and Vinicius face off
  • It's the hottest tie in the Champions League
  • Madrid hope Benzema will be fit
  • Sporting also play City
  • Away goals are no longer a thing
  • Torres to meet Madrid in the UEFA Youth League
  • Mallorca beat Athletic 3-2
  • Mbappe and Vinicius at the heart of things
  • As PSG face off against Madrid
  • Benzema is optimistic
  • "If I have to force it, I'll force it"
  • Sporting welcome City to Lisbon
  • Faith is red-and-white
  • Atletico have taken 12 points after the 85th minute
Intrigue as Messi and Mbappe face Madrid
  • Madrid without a fully-fit Benzema
  • Take on a PSG team with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar
  • Guardiola's City face Sporting
  • Barcelona are bipolar
  • Adama and Luuk the positive notes
  • But there were worrying signs at Espanyol
  • Mallorca beat Athletic 3-2
