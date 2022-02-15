Today’s Papers: Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in titanic Champions League showdown

Tuesday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

The Park of Princes PSG face Real Madrid

Mbappe and Vinicius face off

It's the hottest tie in the Champions League

Madrid hope Benzema will be fit

Sporting also play City

Away goals are no longer a thing

Torres to meet Madrid in the UEFA Youth League

Mallorca beat Athletic 3-2

"If I have to force it, I'll force it"

Faith is red-and-white

Atletico have taken 12 points after the 85th minute