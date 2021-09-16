Today’s Papers: Real Madrid enter a new era as Ansu Fati ready to commit to Barcelona

A ready boy
  • Camavinga makes blazing debut for Madrid
  • He's won over Madrid in just 34 minutes
  • He's provided a goal and an assist
  • Earning a starting role is his objective
  • Betis beat Celtic 4-3
  • La Real draw 2-2 with PSV
A new era
  • Camavinga, Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Valverde
  • They're the pillars of Madrid's future
  • 12 of the 25 players in the squad are below 26
  • Vallecas welcomes Falcao
  • Koeman getting weaker and weaker
Only Barcelona for Ansu
  • He eats with his agent and agrees a salary reduction
  • His ambition is to succeed at Camp Nou
  • He previously rejected the interest of City
  • After a positive meeting, his return from injury is imminent
  • Guardiola and Cruyff wanted Koeman as coach in 2003
