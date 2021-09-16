Today’s Papers: Real Madrid enter a new era as Ansu Fati ready to commit to Barcelona

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

A ready boy Camavinga makes blazing debut for Madrid

He's won over Madrid in just 34 minutes

He's provided a goal and an assist

Earning a starting role is his objective

Betis beat Celtic 4-3

La Real draw 2-2 with PSV

A new era Camavinga, Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Valverde

They're the pillars of Madrid's future

12 of the 25 players in the squad are below 26

Vallecas welcomes Falcao

Koeman getting weaker and weaker