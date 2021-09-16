Today’s Papers: Real Madrid enter a new era as Ansu Fati ready to commit to Barcelona

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
A ready boy
- Camavinga makes blazing debut for Madrid
- He's won over Madrid in just 34 minutes
- He's provided a goal and an assist
- Earning a starting role is his objective
- Betis beat Celtic 4-3
- La Real draw 2-2 with PSV
A new era
- Camavinga, Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Valverde
- They're the pillars of Madrid's future
- 12 of the 25 players in the squad are below 26
- Vallecas welcomes Falcao
- Betis beat Celtic 4-3
- La Real draw 2-2 at PSV
- Koeman getting weaker and weaker
Only Barcelona for Ansu
- He eats with his agent and agrees a salary reduction
- His ambition is to succeed at Camp Nou
- He previously rejected the interest of City
- After a positive meeting, his return from injury is imminent
- Guardiola and Cruyff wanted Koeman as coach in 2003
- Betis beat Celtic 4-3
- La Real draw 2-2 with PSV