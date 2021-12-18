Today’s Papers: Real Madrid do battle with Coronavirus as Barcelona need to beat Elche

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The national shot Modric case shows the mess we're in ahead of the new wave

The Croatian reported a negative and can play for Madrid

But not in Bilbao due to different protocols

But Madrid have no more positives at the moment

Simon and Martinez test positive for covid-19

Alcoyano look to repeat giant-killing against Madrid

Win, win or win: Barcelona have to beat Elche

Neither Sevilla nor Atletico can afford to lose tonight

Hazard: Now or never Madrid's covid-19 outbreak has given him a real chance

He's only played 424 minutes this season

He hasn't started a game in three months

Vazquez could also play out wide

Madrid drawn against Alcoyano again

Atletico face Majahonda

Barcelona face Linares

Xavi wants his players to understand their roles

Sevilla and Atletico face off in crucial clash