Today’s Papers: Real Madrid do battle with Coronavirus as Barcelona need to beat Elche

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The national shot
- Modric case shows the mess we're in ahead of the new wave
- The Croatian reported a negative and can play for Madrid
- But not in Bilbao due to different protocols
- But Madrid have no more positives at the moment
- Simon and Martinez test positive for covid-19
- Alcoyano look to repeat giant-killing against Madrid
- Win, win or win: Barcelona have to beat Elche
- Neither Sevilla nor Atletico can afford to lose tonight
Hazard: Now or never
- Madrid's covid-19 outbreak has given him a real chance
- He's only played 424 minutes this season
- He hasn't started a game in three months
- Vazquez could also play out wide
- Madrid drawn against Alcoyano again
- Atletico face Majahonda
- Barcelona face Linares
- Xavi wants his players to understand their roles
- Sevilla and Atletico face off in crucial clash
"We have to win"
- Barcelona have to win today
- They need to begin to turn around their situation in La Liga
- Xavi wants his team to take a step forward
- He doesn't disregard a fight for the title
- Barcelona, Espanyol, Madrid and Atletico learn Copa foes
- Celta beat Espanyol
- Sevilla face Atletico at the Sanchez-Pizjuan