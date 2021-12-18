Today’s Papers: Real Madrid do battle with Coronavirus as Barcelona need to beat Elche

Saturday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The national shot
  • Modric case shows the mess we're in ahead of the new wave
  • The Croatian reported a negative and can play for Madrid
  • But not in Bilbao due to different protocols
  • But Madrid have no more positives at the moment
  • Simon and Martinez test positive for covid-19
  • Alcoyano look to repeat giant-killing against Madrid
  • Win, win or win: Barcelona have to beat Elche
  • Neither Sevilla nor Atletico can afford to lose tonight
Hazard: Now or never
  • Madrid's covid-19 outbreak has given him a real chance
  • He's only played 424 minutes this season
  • He hasn't started a game in three months
  • Vazquez could also play out wide
  • Madrid drawn against Alcoyano again
  • Atletico face Majahonda
  • Barcelona face Linares
  • Xavi wants his players to understand their roles
  • Sevilla and Atletico face off in crucial clash
"We have to win"
  • Barcelona have to win today
  • They need to begin to turn around their situation in La Liga
  • Xavi wants his team to take a step forward
  • He doesn't disregard a fight for the title
  • Barcelona, Espanyol, Madrid and Atletico learn Copa foes
  • Celta beat Espanyol
  • Sevilla face Atletico at the Sanchez-Pizjuan
