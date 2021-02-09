Today’s papers: Real Madrid decide to fight while Barcelona prepare for titanic clash at Sevilla

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Madrid want to fight Pressure's on for Atletico, who have a five-point lead with two games less played

Benzema and Mendy certify the victory for Madrid against an ineffectual Getafe

Marcelo benefits from the change of system

Madrid use the academy

Marvin started and Arribas and Chust both played

Zidane, who asked for respect and for the right to fight for La Liga, redirects the situation

Bordalas: "I expected more from the club"

Sevilla v Barcelona: Two teams that arrive in top form

Zidane plays Marvin and Arribas ahead of Isco

Trains crash: Sevilla and Barcelona, with injuries, prepare to face off in their strongest moment of the season

Exiled because of the pandemic: The restrictions mean that Atletico have to play Chelsea outside of Spain while Real Sociedad play United in Turin