Today’s papers: Real Madrid decide to fight while Barcelona prepare for titanic clash at Sevilla

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Madrid want to fight
- Pressure's on for Atletico, who have a five-point lead with two games less played
- Benzema and Mendy certify the victory for Madrid against an ineffectual Getafe
- Marcelo benefits from the change of system
- Madrid use the academy
- Marvin started and Arribas and Chust both played
- Zidane, who asked for respect and for the right to fight for La Liga, redirects the situation
- Bordalas: "I expected more from the club"
- Sevilla v Barcelona: Two teams that arrive in top form
French class
- Benzema and Mendy sign off on a victory over Getafe
- Zidane plays Marvin and Arribas ahead of Isco
- Marcelo is resuscitated
- Trains crash: Sevilla and Barcelona, with injuries, prepare to face off in their strongest moment of the season
- Exiled because of the pandemic: The restrictions mean that Atletico have to play Chelsea outside of Spain while Real Sociedad play United in Turin