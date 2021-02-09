Today’s papers: Real Madrid decide to fight while Barcelona prepare for titanic clash at Sevilla

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Madrid want to fight
  • Pressure's on for Atletico, who have a five-point lead with two games less played
  • Benzema and Mendy certify the victory for Madrid against an ineffectual Getafe
  • Marcelo benefits from the change of system
  • Madrid use the academy
  • Marvin started and Arribas and Chust both played
  • Zidane, who asked for respect and for the right to fight for La Liga, redirects the situation
  • Bordalas: "I expected more from the club"
  • Sevilla v Barcelona: Two teams that arrive in top form
French class
  • Benzema and Mendy sign off on a victory over Getafe
  • Zidane plays Marvin and Arribas ahead of Isco
  • Marcelo is resuscitated
  • Trains crash: Sevilla and Barcelona, with injuries, prepare to face off in their strongest moment of the season
  • Exiled because of the pandemic: The restrictions mean that Atletico have to play Chelsea outside of Spain while Real Sociedad play United in Turin
First act of an anticipated tie
  • Koeman's men, with eight injuries but in a good run of form, travel to Seville hoping to progress to the Copa del Rey final
  • Di Maria is injured for Barcelona's game with PSG
  • Benzema and Mendy seal Madrid's victory over Getafe in six minutes
 
Posted by