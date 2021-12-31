Today’s Papers: Real Madrid can negotiate with Kylian Mbappe as Alexia Putellas recognised

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
The lesson we learned this year
- Simone Biles is celebrated
- A third of La Liga is out of commission
- Coronavirus, injuries and suspensions wreak havoc
- Mendy is becoming integral to Madrid
- Barcelona are determined to sign Morata
- It's a complicated operation that includes Atletico
Finally free
- Mbappe can sign for Madrid from midnight
- But he wants to wait until after the Champions League tie
- Morata is Xavi's chosen number nine
- Simeone and four players are positive for covid-19
- Koke, Herrera, Griezmann and Felix all positive