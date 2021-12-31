Today’s Papers: Real Madrid can negotiate with Kylian Mbappe as Alexia Putellas recognised

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

The lesson we learned this year
  • Simone Biles is celebrated
  • A third of La Liga is out of commission
  • Coronavirus, injuries and suspensions wreak havoc
  • Mendy is becoming integral to Madrid
  • Barcelona are determined to sign Morata
  • It's a complicated operation that includes Atletico
Finally free
  • Mbappe can sign for Madrid from midnight
  • But he wants to wait until after the Champions League tie
  • Morata is Xavi's chosen number nine
  • Simeone and four players are positive for covid-19
  • Koke, Herrera, Griezmann and Felix all positive
Alexia: Person of the Year for 2021
  • Putellas voted for by readers of Mundo Deportivo
  • The Barcelona midfielder won 47.8% of the votes
  • Valencia take on Espanyol
