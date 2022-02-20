Today’s Papers: Real Madrid bounce back with a win as Barcelona prepare to travel to Mestalla

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
A goal glut
- Real Madrid get the big win they needed
- Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema all score
- They're now seven points clear of Sevilla
- Atletico win their first final
- Barcelona go to Mestalla to play Valencia
That's how you silence the critics
- Asensio's golazo revives Madrid
- He told the critics to shut up after scoring
- Vinicius and Benzema then made it 3-0
- Joao delivers for Atletico
- They beat Osasuna 3-0
- He scored and assisted
- Suarez also scored from distance
- Ilaix and Ferran play their old clubs
- Barcelona travel to Valencia