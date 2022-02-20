Today’s Papers: Real Madrid bounce back with a win as Barcelona prepare to travel to Mestalla

Sunday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

A goal glut
  • Real Madrid get the big win they needed
  • Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema all score
  • They're now seven points clear of Sevilla
  • Atletico win their first final
  • Barcelona go to Mestalla to play Valencia
That's how you silence the critics
  • Asensio's golazo revives Madrid
  • He told the critics to shut up after scoring
  • Vinicius and Benzema then made it 3-0
  • Joao delivers for Atletico
  • They beat Osasuna 3-0
  • He scored and assisted
  • Suarez also scored from distance
  • Ilaix and Ferran play their old clubs
  • Barcelona travel to Valencia
Barcelona have to win
  • Xavi knows that winning is fundamental
  • Barcelona have to finish in the top four
  • Araujo is fit again and Ferran could start
  • He joined City from Valencia
  • Atletico bounce back to beat Osasuna 3-0
  • Asensio fires Madrid to victory
  • Espanyol welcome Sevilla
Posted by