Today’s Papers: Real Madrid await Champions League draw while Ronald Koeman plans Barcelona’s future

Your face, my dream
- Old friends in each possible draw
- The desired Mbappe and Haaland bring fear
- Bayern and City, the best teams in the quarters
- Morales brings fear
- The federation confirm there won't be supporters allowed in the Copa del Rey finals
- Gerard Moreno makes the difference
- Soldado enters legend
- Granada and Villarreal, in the draw
- Today they discover their rival in the quarter-finals
A draw with three bombs
- City, Bayern and PSG the three great dangers for Madrid in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League
- Guardiola's men the favourites
- Madrid have earned €100m so far in the competition
- Joao Felix takes command
- The Portuguese has won over Simeone after being the best on the pitch in London
- Soldado's header means the Andalusians' dream continues
- Levante challenge a Betis team fighting for Europe
Miracle Koeman
- He took over a cowed Barcelona and has set them on the path to the double
- Led the reconstruction of the team, brought through the youngsters, re-emphasised the basic pieces and won the respect of Messi
- Next week he'll meet with Laporta to plan signings and players deemed expendable for next season
- Alba: "Messi is unique and hopefully he'll continue with us"
- The squad ask for the continuity of Koeman
- Granada and Villarreal in the the Europa League quarter final
- Bayern, City and PSG: The toughest draws for Madrid