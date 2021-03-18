Today’s Papers: Real Madrid await Champions League draw while Ronald Koeman plans Barcelona’s future

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Your face, my dream Old friends in each possible draw

The desired Mbappe and Haaland bring fear

Bayern and City, the best teams in the quarters

Morales brings fear

The federation confirm there won't be supporters allowed in the Copa del Rey finals

Gerard Moreno makes the difference

Soldado enters legend

Granada and Villarreal, in the draw

Today they discover their rival in the quarter-finals

A draw with three bombs City, Bayern and PSG the three great dangers for Madrid in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Guardiola's men the favourites

Madrid have earned €100m so far in the competition

Joao Felix takes command

The Portuguese has won over Simeone after being the best on the pitch in London

Soldado's header means the Andalusians' dream continues

Levante challenge a Betis team fighting for Europe