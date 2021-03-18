Today’s Papers: Real Madrid await Champions League draw while Ronald Koeman plans Barcelona’s future

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Your face, my dream
  • Old friends in each possible draw
  • The desired Mbappe and Haaland bring fear
  • Bayern and City, the best teams in the quarters
  • Morales brings fear
  • The federation confirm there won't be supporters allowed in the Copa del Rey finals
  • Gerard Moreno makes the difference
  • Soldado enters legend
  • Granada and Villarreal, in the draw
  • Today they discover their rival in the quarter-finals
A draw with three bombs
  • City, Bayern and PSG the three great dangers for Madrid in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League
  • Guardiola's men the favourites
  • Madrid have earned €100m so far in the competition
  • Joao Felix takes command
  • The Portuguese has won over Simeone after being the best on the pitch in London
  • Soldado's header means the Andalusians' dream continues
  • Levante challenge a Betis team fighting for Europe
Miracle Koeman
  • He took over a cowed Barcelona and has set them on the path to the double
  • Led the reconstruction of the team, brought through the youngsters, re-emphasised the basic pieces and won the respect of Messi
  • Next week he'll meet with Laporta to plan signings and players deemed expendable for next season
  • Alba: "Messi is unique and hopefully he'll continue with us"
  • The squad ask for the continuity of Koeman
  • Granada and Villarreal in the the Europa League quarter final
  • Bayern, City and PSG: The toughest draws for Madrid
