Today’s Papers: Ramos with a call to make, Neymar blocked Mbappe, Barcelona want Pellegrini

Thursday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
If Ramos wants to continue, he has to make a call
- The club would then consider bringing that one-year extension back on the table
- If Ramos makes the call, the deal is done
- UEFA kill the Super League sanctions
- Messi still waiting for Laporta's offer
- 11 U21s in the bubble
- Yesterday there were no more positives
- The squad will be vaccinated by Pfizer
- Although it could be too late for immunity during Euro 2020
Neymar blocked Mbappe's exit
- The Brazilian demanded Mbappe's continuity alongside reinforcements to renew
- That explains Al Khelaifi's harsh tone
- The army will vaccinate La Roja
- Vaccination of the squad with Pfizer approved
- Barcelona consider selling Dembele if he doesn't renew
- UEFA kill punishment of Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus for Super League
Offer for Pellegrini
- Roma's Italian international is a target for Barcelona
- His contract ends in 2022 and his release clause is €30m
- Atalanta retain an option
- Green light to the vaccine
- Luis Enrique's squad will today receive the first dose of Pfizer
- Juventus offer Memphis more money than Barcelona
- Ilaix offered four-year contract extension
- Marseille want Coutinho on loan
- UEFA suspend investigation over the Super League