Today’s Papers: Ramos with a call to make, Neymar blocked Mbappe, Barcelona want Pellegrini

Thursday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

If Ramos wants to continue, he has to make a call The club would then consider bringing that one-year extension back on the table

If Ramos makes the call, the deal is done

UEFA kill the Super League sanctions

Messi still waiting for Laporta's offer

11 U21s in the bubble

Yesterday there were no more positives

The squad will be vaccinated by Pfizer

Although it could be too late for immunity during Euro 2020

Neymar blocked Mbappe's exit The Brazilian demanded Mbappe's continuity alongside reinforcements to renew

That explains Al Khelaifi's harsh tone

The army will vaccinate La Roja

Vaccination of the squad with Pfizer approved

Barcelona consider selling Dembele if he doesn't renew

UEFA kill punishment of Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus for Super League