Today’s Papers: Ramos with a call to make, Neymar blocked Mbappe, Barcelona want Pellegrini

If Ramos wants to continue, he has to make a call
  • The club would then consider bringing that one-year extension back on the table
  • If Ramos makes the call, the deal is done
  • UEFA kill the Super League sanctions
  • Messi still waiting for Laporta's offer
  • 11 U21s in the bubble
  • Yesterday there were no more positives
  • The squad will be vaccinated by Pfizer
  • Although it could be too late for immunity during Euro 2020
Neymar blocked Mbappe's exit
  • The Brazilian demanded Mbappe's continuity alongside reinforcements to renew
  • That explains Al Khelaifi's harsh tone
  • The army will vaccinate La Roja
  • Vaccination of the squad with Pfizer approved
  • Barcelona consider selling Dembele if he doesn't renew
  • UEFA kill punishment of Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus for Super League
Offer for Pellegrini
  • Roma's Italian international is a target for Barcelona
  • His contract ends in 2022 and his release clause is €30m
  • Atalanta retain an option
  • Green light to the vaccine
  • Luis Enrique's squad will today receive the first dose of Pfizer
  • Juventus offer Memphis more money than Barcelona
  • Ilaix offered four-year contract extension
  • Marseille want Coutinho on loan
  • UEFA suspend investigation over the Super League
