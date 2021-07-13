Today’s Papers: Ramos wants Mbappe to stay at PSG, Messi close to renewing with Barcelona, Griezmann swap for Saul looking possible

Wednesday’s Spanish football evening headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

"I'd like Mbappe to continue with PSG"
  • Ramos speaks to Marca
  • "We have a problem as a country; we don't value our own"
  • Pedri makes it into the Euro 2020 team of the tournament
On track
  • Griezmann and Saul swap on the table
  • Barcelona and Atletico like the idea
  • They've begun to advance negotiations
  • Barcelona want to lower their wage bill and sign a midfielder
  • They don't mind if he goes to a direct rival
  • PSG give up on Messi
  • "Casillas and Raul are frauds"
  • Tapes from 2006 emerge as Florentino embarrassed again
Messi comes closer
  • PSG admit defeat in pursuit of the Argentine
  • They're convinced he's going to renew with Barcelona
  • Barcelona now looking to close the terms of his contract
  • The Barcelona man is now on his way to the Olympic Games
  • Ansu Fati's ordeal almost over
  • Controversy over Florentino's statements
  • Ramos: "Hopefully Mbappe continues with PSG"
