Today’s Papers: Ramos wants Mbappe to stay at PSG, Messi close to renewing with Barcelona, Griezmann swap for Saul looking possible

Wednesday’s Spanish football evening headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

"I'd like Mbappe to continue with PSG" Ramos speaks to Marca

"We have a problem as a country; we don't value our own"

Pedri makes it into the Euro 2020 team of the tournament

On track Griezmann and Saul swap on the table

Barcelona and Atletico like the idea

They've begun to advance negotiations

Barcelona want to lower their wage bill and sign a midfielder

They don't mind if he goes to a direct rival

PSG give up on Messi

"Casillas and Raul are frauds"

Tapes from 2006 emerge as Florentino embarrassed again