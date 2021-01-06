Today’s Papers: Ramos moves further away from Madrid as Barcelona prepare for Athletic

High tension
  • The relationship between the club and the player is becoming more and more distant
  • They have taken up very different positions after last Saturday's meeting
  • Ramos doesn't accept the length of contract offered or the reduction in salary
  • Marcelino debuts for Athletic Club in a big way
  • "72 hours ago I was going to coach abroad"
  • Barcelona's elections could be postponed
  • A night of surprises in the Copa del Rey
  • A bump for Celta at Ibiza, with Getafe also falling
  • Safe passage for Valladolid, Villarreal and Sevilla
Ramos' new contract renewal at a dead end
  • The captain confesses to Florentino that he's been listening to other offers and doesn't feel valued
  • Marcelino debuts against a big team
  • Barcelona's PCR tests come back negative
  • Simeone to rotate against Cornella
  • Ricard and Carmello aim for the starting XI
  • Celta and Getafe eliminated in the Copa del Rey
The kings' gift
  • Barcelona's match at San Mames key in helping them recover their disadvantage and push for third place
  • The challenge is for Koeman's side to secure their third victory away from home, with the Dutch coach admitting he's handed a list of transfer targets to the club
  • Rousaud doubts voting will be possible while Freixa rails against Laporta
  • Alena destined for Getafe as Riqui Puig renews until 2023
  • Ibiza score five against Celta while Getafe also knocked out
  • Ramos moves away from Real
  • He doesn't accept Los Blancos' offer while PSG and City have been in touch
