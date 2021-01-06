Today’s Papers: Ramos moves further away from Madrid as Barcelona prepare for Athletic

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
High tension
- The relationship between the club and the player is becoming more and more distant
- They have taken up very different positions after last Saturday's meeting
- Ramos doesn't accept the length of contract offered or the reduction in salary
- Marcelino debuts for Athletic Club in a big way
- "72 hours ago I was going to coach abroad"
- Barcelona's elections could be postponed
- A night of surprises in the Copa del Rey
- A bump for Celta at Ibiza, with Getafe also falling
- Safe passage for Valladolid, Villarreal and Sevilla
Ramos' new contract renewal at a dead end
- The captain confesses to Florentino that he's been listening to other offers and doesn't feel valued
- Marcelino debuts against a big team
- Barcelona's PCR tests come back negative
- Simeone to rotate against Cornella
- Ricard and Carmello aim for the starting XI
- Celta and Getafe eliminated in the Copa del Rey
The kings' gift
- Barcelona's match at San Mames key in helping them recover their disadvantage and push for third place
- The challenge is for Koeman's side to secure their third victory away from home, with the Dutch coach admitting he's handed a list of transfer targets to the club
- Rousaud doubts voting will be possible while Freixa rails against Laporta
- Alena destined for Getafe as Riqui Puig renews until 2023
- Ibiza score five against Celta while Getafe also knocked out
- Ramos moves away from Real
- He doesn't accept Los Blancos' offer while PSG and City have been in touch