Today’s Papers: Ramos moves further away from Madrid as Barcelona prepare for Athletic

High tension The relationship between the club and the player is becoming more and more distant

They have taken up very different positions after last Saturday's meeting

Ramos doesn't accept the length of contract offered or the reduction in salary

Marcelino debuts for Athletic Club in a big way

"72 hours ago I was going to coach abroad"

Barcelona's elections could be postponed

A night of surprises in the Copa del Rey

A bump for Celta at Ibiza, with Getafe also falling

Safe passage for Valladolid, Villarreal and Sevilla

Barcelona's PCR tests come back negative

Simeone to rotate against Cornella

Ricard and Carmello aim for the starting XI

Celta and Getafe eliminated in the Copa del Rey