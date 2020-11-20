Today’s Papers: Ramos injured, City links with Messi tighten and two Portuguese wingers chat ahead of Atleti v Barca

Today’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
- An injury for Madrid
- Ramos injury is confirmed and he'll miss games against Villarreal and Inter Milan
- The Sevillano will miss between ten and 15 days
- Raphael Varane injured his left shoulder but will try to train today
- Eder Militao and Eden Hazard are being re-incorporated in the group after testing negative for COVID
- Pep Guardiola renews with Manchester City until 2023
- Joao Felix v Antoine Griezmann on Saturday night in the battle of the number sevens
- Cholo Simeone may play Angel Correa in place of COVID-positive Luis Suarez
- City links with Messi tighten
- Guardiola's renewal, Messi's anger and Barcelona's financial crisis threatens to hasten an operation that in England feels close
- Meanwhile, Eder Militao and Eden Hazard are recovering from COVID