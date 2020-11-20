Today’s Papers: Ramos injured, City links with Messi tighten and two Portuguese wingers chat ahead of Atleti v Barca

Today’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

An injury for Madrid

Ramos injury is confirmed and he'll miss games against Villarreal and Inter Milan

The Sevillano will miss between ten and 15 days

Raphael Varane injured his left shoulder but will try to train today

Eder Militao and Eden Hazard are being re-incorporated in the group after testing negative for COVID

Pep Guardiola renews with Manchester City until 2023

Joao Felix v Antoine Griezmann on Saturday night in the battle of the number sevens

Cholo Simeone may play Angel Correa in place of COVID-positive Luis Suarez

City links with Messi tighten

Guardiola's renewal, Messi's anger and Barcelona's financial crisis threatens to hasten an operation that in England feels close

Meanwhile, Eder Militao and Eden Hazard are recovering from COVID