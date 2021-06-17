Today’s Papers: Ramos goes but promises eventual return, Memphis fires the Netherlands into the last 16

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The emptiness he's left Sergio Ramos, without a team, leaves Real Madrid

"It's a see you later, I'll be back"

"I've given my soul, I never wanted to leave Real Madrid"

"When I accepted the offer, the club told me it was off the table"

Belgium come back

"What Spain has given me has no comparison in France"

"It's a see you later, I'll be back" Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid and makes it clear why

"There was no economic problem. I accepted the offer but they retracted it."

De Bruyne helps Belgium comeback and pass to the last 16

Busquets ready to play Slovakia

The Spanish captain has completed confinement but needs a false PCR