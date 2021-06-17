Today’s Papers: Ramos goes but promises eventual return, Memphis fires the Netherlands into the last 16

The emptiness he's left
  • Sergio Ramos, without a team, leaves Real Madrid
  • "It's a see you later, I'll be back"
  • "I've given my soul, I never wanted to leave Real Madrid"
  • "When I accepted the offer, the club told me it was off the table"
  • Belgium come back
  • "What Spain has given me has no comparison in France"
  • Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid and makes it clear why
  • "There was no economic problem. I accepted the offer but they retracted it."
  • De Bruyne helps Belgium comeback and pass to the last 16
  • Busquets ready to play Slovakia
  • The Spanish captain has completed confinement but needs a false PCR
Memphis scores to send the Netherlands to the last 16
  • The Barcelona target scored the first and made the second
  • Koeman was watching in the stands as Holland won 2-0
  • "We're losing street football, now it's more physical"
  • Ramos goes: "I accepted the offer but they retracted it"
  • Messi faces Suarez with everything in play
