Today’s Papers: Ramos goes but promises eventual return, Memphis fires the Netherlands into the last 16

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The emptiness he's left
- Sergio Ramos, without a team, leaves Real Madrid
- "It's a see you later, I'll be back"
- "I've given my soul, I never wanted to leave Real Madrid"
- "When I accepted the offer, the club told me it was off the table"
- Belgium come back
- "What Spain has given me has no comparison in France"
- Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid and makes it clear why
- De Bruyne helps Belgium comeback and pass to the last 16
- Busquets ready to play Slovakia
- The Spanish captain has completed confinement but needs a false PCR
Memphis scores to send the Netherlands to the last 16
- The Barcelona target scored the first and made the second
- Koeman was watching in the stands as Holland won 2-0
- "We're losing street football, now it's more physical"
- A bitter goodbye
- Messi faces Suarez with everything in play