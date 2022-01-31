Today’s Papers: Rafa Nadal makes history

Monday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
When you think something is impossible think of Rafa
- He has more grand slams than anyone else
- He won the most epic final of his career
- He came back from two sets down against Medvedev
The greatest
- In an epic match against Medvedev in the Australian Open
- The man from Mallorca moves ahead of Federer and Djokovic
- "This is the most unexpected title of my career"