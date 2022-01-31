Today’s Papers: Rafa Nadal makes history

Monday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

When you think something is impossible think of Rafa He has more grand slams than anyone else

He won the most epic final of his career

He came back from two sets down against Medvedev

The greatest Nadal won his 21st grand slam

In an epic match against Medvedev in the Australian Open

The man from Mallorca moves ahead of Federer and Djokovic

"This is the most unexpected title of my career"