Today’s Papers: Rafa Nadal makes history

Monday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

When you think something is impossible think of Rafa
  • He has more grand slams than anyone else
  • He won the most epic final of his career
  • He came back from two sets down against Medvedev
The greatest
  • Nadal won his 21st grand slam
  • In an epic match against Medvedev in the Australian Open
  • The man from Mallorca moves ahead of Federer and Djokovic
  • He came back from two sets behind
  • "This is the most unexpected title of my career"
The greatest in history
  • Rafa Nadal's 21st grand slam celebrated
  • He's now won more titles than anyone else in history
