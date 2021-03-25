Today’s Papers: Qatar awaits for La Roja as Barcelona Femeni fly

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Qatar is waiting for us
  • Spain have never lost at home before the World Cup
  • Greece before them, a rival they've always found tough
  • Anxiety to see which goalkeeper is picked to start
  • La Roja begin the path to next year's World Cup
  • La Rojita: The champions start with power
  • Odegaard will have a second chance
  • Madrid want him to demonstrate his quality
  • Barcelona v Valladolid at risk for covid-19
  • Barcelona with a foot in the semi-finals
Kilometre zero on the road to Qatar
  • Spain tested by Greece at the beginning of the qualification process for the World Cup
  • Gerard Moreno is injured, Porro tipped to start
  • Virginia Torrecilla trains after overcoming a tumor
  • Barcelona beat City 3-0
  • La Rojita win with a glut of goals
  • Puado, Villar and Miranda sentence the Slovenians
Thrown
  • Barcelona, with the great Panos and goals from Oshoala, Mariona and Jenni, put a foot and a half into the semifinals
  • Alarm Ansu Fati: The teenager could undergo another surgery and miss the rest of the season
  • Barcelona, the team of the decade
  • Barcelona recognised by La Federacion Internacional de Historia y Estadistica del Futbol as the number one team between 2011 and 2020
  • The Qatar World Cup begins today
  • La Rojita debut with a great performance
