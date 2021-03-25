Today’s Papers: Qatar awaits for La Roja as Barcelona Femeni fly

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Qatar is waiting for us Spain have never lost at home before the World Cup

Greece before them, a rival they've always found tough

Anxiety to see which goalkeeper is picked to start

La Roja begin the path to next year's World Cup

La Rojita: The champions start with power

Odegaard will have a second chance

Madrid want him to demonstrate his quality

Barcelona v Valladolid at risk for covid-19

Barcelona with a foot in the semi-finals

Kilometre zero on the road to Qatar Spain tested by Greece at the beginning of the qualification process for the World Cup

Gerard Moreno is injured, Porro tipped to start

Virginia Torrecilla trains after overcoming a tumor

Barcelona beat City 3-0

La Rojita win with a glut of goals

Puado, Villar and Miranda sentence the Slovenians