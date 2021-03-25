Today’s Papers: Qatar awaits for La Roja as Barcelona Femeni fly

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Qatar is waiting for us
- Spain have never lost at home before the World Cup
- Greece before them, a rival they've always found tough
- Anxiety to see which goalkeeper is picked to start
- La Roja begin the path to next year's World Cup
- La Rojita: The champions start with power
- Odegaard will have a second chance
- Madrid want him to demonstrate his quality
- Barcelona v Valladolid at risk for covid-19
- Barcelona with a foot in the semi-finals
Kilometre zero on the road to Qatar
- Spain tested by Greece at the beginning of the qualification process for the World Cup
- Gerard Moreno is injured, Porro tipped to start
- Virginia Torrecilla trains after overcoming a tumor
- Barcelona beat City 3-0
- La Rojita win with a glut of goals
- Puado, Villar and Miranda sentence the Slovenians
Thrown
- Barcelona, with the great Panos and goals from Oshoala, Mariona and Jenni, put a foot and a half into the semifinals
- Alarm Ansu Fati: The teenager could undergo another surgery and miss the rest of the season
- Barcelona, the team of the decade
- Barcelona recognised by La Federacion Internacional de Historia y Estadistica del Futbol as the number one team between 2011 and 2020
- The Qatar World Cup begins today
- La Rojita debut with a great performance