Today’s Papers: PSG under pressure, Guardiola annuls Neymar and Mbappe, Barcelona gunning for top spot

PSG under pressure in the Champions League Neymar, dangerous, and Mbappe, anonymous, unable to stop City's comeback

Pep's team grew and benefited from a gift from Navas and a weak wall

Villarreal, before a historic opportunity

Riquelme: "I've never watched that penalty, or that game, again"

Barcelona to assault the leadership of La Liga

Guardiola annuls Neymar and Mbappe City comeback in Paris to step toward final

Black night for Keylor Navas

PSG's stars fall apart after half-time

Messi brings Mbappe closer

PSG's "unmatchable" offer works in Madrid's favour

Varane, possibly an element of a part-exchange

The Argentine crack's father met with Laporta

Barcelona go for the leadership of La Liga

Koeman ready for key game against Granada

A pending bill

Villarreal looking for revenge against Arsenal after what happened in 2006