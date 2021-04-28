Today’s Papers: PSG under pressure, Guardiola annuls Neymar and Mbappe, Barcelona gunning for top spot

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
PSG under pressure in the Champions League
- Neymar, dangerous, and Mbappe, anonymous, unable to stop City's comeback
- Pep's team grew and benefited from a gift from Navas and a weak wall
- Villarreal, before a historic opportunity
- Riquelme: "I've never watched that penalty, or that game, again"
- Barcelona to assault the leadership of La Liga
Guardiola annuls Neymar and Mbappe
- City comeback in Paris to step toward final
- Black night for Keylor Navas
- PSG's stars fall apart after half-time
- Messi brings Mbappe closer
- PSG's "unmatchable" offer works in Madrid's favour
- Varane, possibly an element of a part-exchange
- The Argentine crack's father met with Laporta
- Barcelona go for the leadership of La Liga
- Koeman ready for key game against Granada
- A pending bill
- Villarreal looking for revenge against Arsenal after what happened in 2006
The leadership of La Liga, now!
- If they win today against Granada, Barcelona go top with five games left
- Koeman's men haven't been top of the table since last June, ten months
- City assault PSG
- They came back from Marquinhos goal
- Home errors were capitalised upon by De Bruyne and Mahrez
- Summit for Leo's future
- Laporta met with Jorge Messi to take up positions on Leo's future
- Villarreal a step away from the final of the Europa League