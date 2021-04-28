Today’s Papers: PSG under pressure, Guardiola annuls Neymar and Mbappe, Barcelona gunning for top spot

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

PSG under pressure in the Champions League
  • Neymar, dangerous, and Mbappe, anonymous, unable to stop City's comeback
  • Pep's team grew and benefited from a gift from Navas and a weak wall
  • Villarreal, before a historic opportunity
  • Riquelme: "I've never watched that penalty, or that game, again"
  • Barcelona to assault the leadership of La Liga
Guardiola annuls Neymar and Mbappe
  • City comeback in Paris to step toward final
  • Black night for Keylor Navas
  • PSG's stars fall apart after half-time
  • Messi brings Mbappe closer
  • PSG's "unmatchable" offer works in Madrid's favour
  • Varane, possibly an element of a part-exchange
  • The Argentine crack's father met with Laporta
  • Barcelona go for the leadership of La Liga
  • Koeman ready for key game against Granada
  • A pending bill
  • Villarreal looking for revenge against Arsenal after what happened in 2006
The leadership of La Liga, now!
  • If they win today against Granada, Barcelona go top with five games left
  • Koeman's men haven't been top of the table since last June, ten months
  • City assault PSG
  • They came back from Marquinhos goal
  • Home errors were capitalised upon by De Bruyne and Mahrez
  • Summit for Leo's future
  • Laporta met with Jorge Messi to take up positions on Leo's future
  • Villarreal a step away from the final of the Europa League
