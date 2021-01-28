Today’s Papers: Pochettino counting on Mbappe and dreaming of Madrid while De Jong is in the form of his life

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
"I see Mbappe at PSG for many years to come"
- Pochettino never said no to Perez
- "Ramos would find a great club here with the obsession of always winning"
- "Messi? Nobody inside or outside of Barcelona would complain about having him"
- Granada and Athletic suffocate the rebellion of the humble
"To train Madrid is a dream"
- Pochettino speaks with AS
- "I want Mbappe for a lot more time"
- "Messi is unique, it's impossible to stop him"
- "Here we have to win the Champions League"
- Hazard's physical challenge
- The Belgian hasn't played the full 90 since November 2019