Today’s Papers: Pochettino counting on Mbappe and dreaming of Madrid while De Jong is in the form of his life

Friday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

"I see Mbappe at PSG for many years to come"
  • Pochettino never said no to Perez
  • "Ramos would find a great club here with the obsession of always winning"
  • "Messi? Nobody inside or outside of Barcelona would complain about having him"
  • Granada and Athletic suffocate the rebellion of the humble
"To train Madrid is a dream"
  • Pochettino speaks with AS
  • "I want Mbappe for a lot more time"
  • "Messi is unique, it's impossible to stop him"
  • "Here we have to win the Champions League"
  • Hazard's physical challenge
  • The Belgian hasn't played the full 90 since November 2019
Super De Jong
  • He feels more comfortable with the new system and has responded to the challenge laid down by Koeman
  • Frenkie has scored five goals and contributed four assists, bettering his best at Ajax
  • Sevilla, the coconut in the draw for the Copa
Posted by