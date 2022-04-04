Today’s Papers: Pedri’s decisive golazo against Sevilla sends Barcelona second in La Liga

Monday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.
Pedri fires Barcelona into second
- La Blaugrana beat Sevilla 1-0
- Chelsea - Real Madrid just two days away
- Will Carlo Ancelotti start Fede Valverde?
- Atletico Madrid travel to Manchester City
- Reinildo Mandava is quietly confident
Pedri unleashes the madness
- Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0
- La Blaugrana move into second
- Ousmane Dembele earns standing ovation
- Koke optimistic ahead of Atletico Madrid - Manchester City
- Chelsea - Real Madrid just two days
- Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio
- All fighting for the same spot