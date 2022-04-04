Today’s Papers: Pedri’s decisive golazo against Sevilla sends Barcelona second in La Liga

Monday’s headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo.

Pedri fires Barcelona into second
  • La Blaugrana beat Sevilla 1-0
  • Chelsea - Real Madrid just two days away
  • Will Carlo Ancelotti start Fede Valverde?
  • Atletico Madrid travel to Manchester City
  • Reinildo Mandava is quietly confident
Pedri unleashes the madness
  • Ousmane Dembele earns standing ovation
  • Koke optimistic ahead of Atletico Madrid - Manchester City
  • Chelsea - Real Madrid just two days
  • Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio
  • All fighting for the same spot
MVPedri
  • Barcelona give Spotify deal the green light
