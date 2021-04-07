Today’s papers: Passion doesn’t know gender, Kylian Mbappe shines in Europe again and Lionel Messi ready for El Clasico

Thursday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The same passion
  • World football comes together in defence of gender equality
  • They come out for Misa, the goalkeeper of Madrid
  • She was attacked on Twitter for equivocating her team with the men's team
  • Asensio came out in support of her
  • He was seconded by Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern and more
  • D Day for Granada and Villarreal
  • Looking for joy against United and Dinamo
  • Mbappe does the business against Bayern
  • A historic guard of honour
  • Suarez, out for three weeks
Another Mbappe festival
  • The Frenchman, with his double, and Keylor Navas, with his saves, stop a strong Bayern who had 31 shots
  • Vinicius, ready for Barcelona
  • The Brazilian's form is amazing the world pre-Clasico
  • He's doubled his accuracy in front of goal
  • He's the great threat against Barcelona, who'll know today whether or not they have Pique
  • Luis Suarez injured
  • He'll be down for the next four games with a muscle injury
  • A giant in Granada
  • Basque Derby: A guard of honour, fatigue and a draw
Messi's Clasico
  • Messi playing his 45th Clasico in a stadium he's never played
  • Historic Pichichi in the Clasico with 26 goals
  • Messi's looking for a victory that could win La Liga
  • Mbappe tumbles the champion
  • Two goals from the young crack left Bayern groggy
  • The Germans now have to win in Paris
  • Granada ready for another magical night
Posted by