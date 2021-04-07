Today’s papers: Passion doesn’t know gender, Kylian Mbappe shines in Europe again and Lionel Messi ready for El Clasico

Thursday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

The same passion World football comes together in defence of gender equality

They come out for Misa, the goalkeeper of Madrid

She was attacked on Twitter for equivocating her team with the men's team

Asensio came out in support of her

He was seconded by Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern and more

D Day for Granada and Villarreal

Looking for joy against United and Dinamo

Mbappe does the business against Bayern

A historic guard of honour

Suarez, out for three weeks

Another Mbappe festival The Frenchman, with his double, and Keylor Navas, with his saves, stop a strong Bayern who had 31 shots

Vinicius, ready for Barcelona

The Brazilian's form is amazing the world pre-Clasico

He's doubled his accuracy in front of goal

He's the great threat against Barcelona, who'll know today whether or not they have Pique

Luis Suarez injured

He'll be down for the next four games with a muscle injury

A giant in Granada

Basque Derby: A guard of honour, fatigue and a draw