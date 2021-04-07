Today’s papers: Passion doesn’t know gender, Kylian Mbappe shines in Europe again and Lionel Messi ready for El Clasico

Thursday’s Spanish football morning headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
The same passion
- World football comes together in defence of gender equality
- They come out for Misa, the goalkeeper of Madrid
- She was attacked on Twitter for equivocating her team with the men's team
- Asensio came out in support of her
- He was seconded by Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern and more
- D Day for Granada and Villarreal
- Looking for joy against United and Dinamo
- Mbappe does the business against Bayern
- A historic guard of honour
- Suarez, out for three weeks
Another Mbappe festival
- The Frenchman, with his double, and Keylor Navas, with his saves, stop a strong Bayern who had 31 shots
- Vinicius, ready for Barcelona
- The Brazilian's form is amazing the world pre-Clasico
- He's doubled his accuracy in front of goal
- He's the great threat against Barcelona, who'll know today whether or not they have Pique
- Luis Suarez injured
- He'll be down for the next four games with a muscle injury
- A giant in Granada
- Basque Derby: A guard of honour, fatigue and a draw
Messi's Clasico
- Messi playing his 45th Clasico in a stadium he's never played
- Historic Pichichi in the Clasico with 26 goals
- Messi's looking for a victory that could win La Liga
- Mbappe tumbles the champion
- Two goals from the young crack left Bayern groggy
- The Germans now have to win in Paris
- Granada ready for another magical night