Today’s Papers: Pain, passion and millions of people as the world says goodbye to Diego Maradona

He left everyone

Boca and River fans put aside their rivalry

The San Paolo stadium wants to change its name

Thousands of mourners descend upon the presidential palace

It was like saying goodbye to a head of state

They honoured his legend in Naples

He rests in Bellavista ceremony

Police, wounded and general chaos on a frenetic day

Modric, Nacho, Lucas and Ramos thinking of renewing

Global mourning

The death of Diego Maradona provokes manifestations in cities all over the world in his remembrance

Buenos Aires: there was a million

Naples, Mexico and Kolkata

Barcelona: there was thousands

Maradona's coffin was kept in the presidential palace for fear of incident

Rousaud proposes the transfer of Neymar

The day Maradona raised up Messi