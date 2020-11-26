Today’s Papers: Pain, passion and millions of people as the world says goodbye to Diego Maradona

Friday’s headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo in English!
- He left everyone
- Boca and River fans put aside their rivalry
- The San Paolo stadium wants to change its name
- Thousands of mourners descend upon the presidential palace
- It was like saying goodbye to a head of state
- They honoured his legend in Naples
- He rests in Bellavista ceremony
- Police, wounded and general chaos on a frenetic day
- Modric, Nacho, Lucas and Ramos thinking of renewing
- Global mourning
- The death of Diego Maradona provokes manifestations in cities all over the world in his remembrance
- Buenos Aires: there was a million
- Naples, Mexico and Kolkata
- Barcelona: there was thousands
- Maradona's coffin was kept in the presidential palace for fear of incident
- Rousaud proposes the transfer of Neymar
- The day Maradona raised up Messi
- Cry for me, Argentina
- Maradona receives a massive goodbye with pain, passion and kilometres full of people all around the presidential palace
- The photos that enraged a country
- Employees of the funeral home take photos with his cadaver
- Koeman adjusts his salary
- Granada win and put a foot-and-a-half in the last 32
- Rousaud: We are taking steps with Neymar and we have another top signing in mind