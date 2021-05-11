Today’s Papers: One less in the title race, finals ahead for Atletico and Real Madrid

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Final to Final
- Atletico have to win today to be sure of their leadership and avoid having to depend on what Madrid do
- City win the Premier League while Sporting rule Portugal
- Juventus open the path for Zidane
- Mendy out for the rest of La Liga and Euro 2020
- Laporte could play with Spain
- City centre-back is nationalised
- Alaves take a giant step to salvation
- Another fiasco for Barcelona
- They let a 2-0 and a 3-2 slip
- Sergio Leon's equaliser came in the 83rd minute
One less
- Barcelona out of the title race after letting two-goal lead slip
- Koeman: "I don't know what happened after the break. I don't have an explanation. It was a lack of intensity."
- The great chance
- Atletico can kill off Barcelona and put pressure on Madrid if they win today
- Llorente could earn a galactico-style contract
- Neymar brings Mbappe closer
- PSG don't want to lose both
- Tebas sells La Liga to Disney in the United States
- Will earn $1.4bn in eight years
- City the champions without playing after United's defeat
Full stop
- Barcelona without character throw away La Liga
- They threw away a 2-0 lead to draw in a second half where they were supposed to be playing for La Liga
- A terrible second half killed blaugrana hopes of fighting for the title unless there's a miracle
- Another test for the leader
- Atletico can't fail today if they want to retain their advantage at the top of the table
- Madrid's defence in trouble
- Just Militao, Nacho and Marcelo left
- Pep's City champions after United's defeat