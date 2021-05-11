Today’s Papers: One less in the title race, finals ahead for Atletico and Real Madrid

Final to Final
  • Atletico have to win today to be sure of their leadership and avoid having to depend on what Madrid do
  • City win the Premier League while Sporting rule Portugal
  • Juventus open the path for Zidane
  • Mendy out for the rest of La Liga and Euro 2020
  • Laporte could play with Spain
  • City centre-back is nationalised
  • Alaves take a giant step to salvation
  • Another fiasco for Barcelona
  • They let a 2-0 and a 3-2 slip
  • Sergio Leon's equaliser came in the 83rd minute
One less
  • Barcelona out of the title race after letting two-goal lead slip
  • Koeman: "I don't know what happened after the break. I don't have an explanation. It was a lack of intensity."
  • The great chance
  • Atletico can kill off Barcelona and put pressure on Madrid if they win today
  • Llorente could earn a galactico-style contract
  • Neymar brings Mbappe closer
  • PSG don't want to lose both
  • Tebas sells La Liga to Disney in the United States
  • Will earn $1.4bn in eight years
  • City the champions without playing after United's defeat
Full stop
  • Barcelona without character throw away La Liga
  • They threw away a 2-0 lead to draw in a second half where they were supposed to be playing for La Liga
  • A terrible second half killed blaugrana hopes of fighting for the title unless there's a miracle
  • Another test for the leader
  • Atletico can't fail today if they want to retain their advantage at the top of the table
  • Madrid's defence in trouble
  • Just Militao, Nacho and Marcelo left
  • Pep's City champions after United's defeat
