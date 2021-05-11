Today’s Papers: One less in the title race, finals ahead for Atletico and Real Madrid

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Final to Final Atletico have to win today to be sure of their leadership and avoid having to depend on what Madrid do

City win the Premier League while Sporting rule Portugal

Juventus open the path for Zidane

Mendy out for the rest of La Liga and Euro 2020

Laporte could play with Spain

City centre-back is nationalised

Alaves take a giant step to salvation

Another fiasco for Barcelona

They let a 2-0 and a 3-2 slip

Sergio Leon's equaliser came in the 83rd minute

One less Barcelona out of the title race after letting two-goal lead slip

Koeman: "I don't know what happened after the break. I don't have an explanation. It was a lack of intensity."

The great chance

Atletico can kill off Barcelona and put pressure on Madrid if they win today

Llorente could earn a galactico-style contract

Neymar brings Mbappe closer

PSG don't want to lose both

Tebas sells La Liga to Disney in the United States

Will earn $1.4bn in eight years

City the champions without playing after United's defeat