Today’s Papers: Odegaard’s future unclear, La Roja progress, Messi returns to Barcelona to renew

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

There's another Odegaard Case Madrid aren't sure if Odegaard will be important this season

His departure isn't ruled out

The Norwegian has doubts and Arsenal are very attentive

Alaba test positive for covid-19 and is isolating

La Roja to play Ivory Coast next

Mikel Merino's goal ensure Spain top the group

Only the best remain Spain dominate Argentina although they suffer at the end

They put themselves into the next phase of the Olympics

They'll avoid Brazil until the final

They'll avoid Brazil until the final

Atletico lose to Salzburg

He'll have to isolate for ten days