Today’s Papers: Odegaard’s future unclear, La Roja progress, Messi returns to Barcelona to renew

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

There's another Odegaard Case
  • Madrid aren't sure if Odegaard will be important this season
  • His departure isn't ruled out
  • The Norwegian has doubts and Arsenal are very attentive
  • Alaba test positive for covid-19 and is isolating
  • La Roja to play Ivory Coast next
  • Mikel Merino's goal ensure Spain top the group
Only the best remain
  • Spain dominate Argentina although they suffer at the end
  • They put themselves into the next phase of the Olympics
  • La Roja play Ivory Coast on Saturday
  • They'll avoid Brazil until the final
  • Atletico lose to Salzburg
  • Alaba tests positive for covid-19
  • He'll have to isolate for ten days
Messi arrives to sign
  • He arrives in Barcelona before continuing holiday in Ibiza
  • He'll renew his contract in the next week
  • Laporta won't be with the team in Germany due to it
  • No agreement with Ilaix yet but Barcelona are optimistic
  • The Joan Gamper will be played without fans
  • Mbappe worries Madrid
  • La Roja are in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games
  • They'll play Ivory Coast
