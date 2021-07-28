Today’s Papers: Odegaard’s future unclear, La Roja progress, Messi returns to Barcelona to renew

Thursday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
There's another Odegaard Case
- Madrid aren't sure if Odegaard will be important this season
- His departure isn't ruled out
- The Norwegian has doubts and Arsenal are very attentive
- Alaba test positive for covid-19 and is isolating
- La Roja to play Ivory Coast next
- Mikel Merino's goal ensure Spain top the group
Only the best remain
- Spain dominate Argentina although they suffer at the end
- They put themselves into the next phase of the Olympics
- La Roja play Ivory Coast on Saturday
- They'll avoid Brazil until the final
- Atletico lose to Salzburg
- Alaba tests positive for covid-19
- He'll have to isolate for ten days
Messi arrives to sign
- He arrives in Barcelona before continuing holiday in Ibiza
- He'll renew his contract in the next week
- Laporta won't be with the team in Germany due to it
- No agreement with Ilaix yet but Barcelona are optimistic
- The Joan Gamper will be played without fans
- Mbappe worries Madrid
- La Roja are in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games
- They'll play Ivory Coast