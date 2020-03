Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Camavinga prefers Madrid move Death of great Atleti full-back Capon What do you play, Belarus? Its league continues as normal despite coronavirus Only FIFA competition to still going as PM advises to drink vodka to beat the virusDeath of great Atleti full-back Capon

Ready to play Is ready to return to action after eight months out with cruciate injury Death of Capon, Atleti legend of the 70s Xavi: Neymar would be a spectacular signing Is ready to return to action after eight months out with cruciate injuryXavi: Neymar would be a spectacular signing