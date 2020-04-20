Today’s Papers: Monday 20 April

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!
Objective: to complete La Liga season Agreement in principle between La Liga and Spanish FA for completing final 11 matchdays of current league season Achraf, between a return and German clubs interest Already there is movement in Barcelona for taking Bartomeu's position
Truce The government forces agreement between Spanish FA and La Liga - Irene Lozano held meeting with Tebas and Rubiales over eight hours Training could return by 9 May, matches by 5 June Approval of Atletico's ERTE