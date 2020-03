Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

"I am convinced we will finish the season" Javier Tebas, La Liga president, talks of the 'importance of the next week' Five positive coronavirus tests at Valencia Objective: to find a destination for Bale Neymar conditions the plan for signings

La Liga is contagious Gaya is one of the five positively tested at Valencia, three of them players Elche reportĀ case, Serie A has 11, Premier League has 2