Today’s Papers: Monday 13 April

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!
Haaland and after, Mbappe Madrid look at the two signings over the next two summers The Norwegian, clause 75m, is the candidate for the next '9', then Mbappe in 2021 A stop to Real Sociedad training  
In search of a Casemiro clone Zidane wants a midfielder with more muscle and to solidify the pivot - Kante, Camavinga, Soumare shortlisted Simeone has to decide on Caio Henrique - on loan at Gremio Real Sociedad suspend return to training
"I will decide my future" Rakitic says 'I want to be where I'm valued' Real Sociedad return to training suspended Madrid to renew Benzema but Sergio Ramos is complicated
