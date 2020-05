Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

The moment of truth - Javier Tebas announces the first schedule for the return of the league. The games are late at night and have provisions made for high temperatures.

Goals against racism - The goalscorers in the Bundesliga, Achraf Sancho and Thuram, ask for justice for George Floyd, whose murder has gripped America.