Today’s Papers: Messi the key to Mbappe move, Cristiano still looming large and Griezmann finally hitting form

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Messi, the key to Mbappe
  • The possible arrival of Leo to PSG is his way out
  • Madrid are waiting for the Argentine's decision
  • The French side are open to selling Kylian, who dreams of wearing white one day
  • Jese: "Mbappe really wants to join Madrid"
  • Athletic complete the semi-final draw alongside Barcelona, Levante and Sevilla
  • Cholo's men with positive Covid-19 tests in the air: Dembele's their fourth case
  • Pique: "Ramos is an example of what happens when you have a strong president"
Goal orphans
  • Cristiano, today turning 36, has scored 87 goals with Juventus, more than ten Real Madrid forwards put together
  • Athletic make it to the semi-final
  • Unai Simon saves two penalties in the shoot-out
  • Moussa Dembele tests positive for Covid-19
Master Griezmann
  • The Frenchman is finally demonstrating his true value
  • He's scored seven goals and delivered six assists in 2021
  • More decisive than ever, he puts his head down and works through the bad moments and is right now the key piece
  • Sergi Roberto could be down for six weeks
  • The presidential candidates and Koeman, fed up with PSG
  • Hazard proving to be disastrous business
  • His constant injuries are a sporting and economic failure
  • Los Leones into the semi-final of the Copa through penalties
Posted by