Today’s Papers: Messi the key to Mbappe move, Cristiano still looming large and Griezmann finally hitting form

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Messi, the key to Mbappe
- The possible arrival of Leo to PSG is his way out
- Madrid are waiting for the Argentine's decision
- The French side are open to selling Kylian, who dreams of wearing white one day
- Jese: "Mbappe really wants to join Madrid"
- Athletic complete the semi-final draw alongside Barcelona, Levante and Sevilla
- Cholo's men with positive Covid-19 tests in the air: Dembele's their fourth case
- Pique: "Ramos is an example of what happens when you have a strong president"
Goal orphans
- Cristiano, today turning 36, has scored 87 goals with Juventus, more than ten Real Madrid forwards put together
- Athletic make it to the semi-final
- Unai Simon saves two penalties in the shoot-out
- Moussa Dembele tests positive for Covid-19
Master Griezmann
- The Frenchman is finally demonstrating his true value
- He's scored seven goals and delivered six assists in 2021
- More decisive than ever, he puts his head down and works through the bad moments and is right now the key piece
- Sergi Roberto could be down for six weeks
- The presidential candidates and Koeman, fed up with PSG
- Hazard proving to be disastrous business
- His constant injuries are a sporting and economic failure
- Los Leones into the semi-final of the Copa through penalties