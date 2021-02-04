Today’s Papers: Messi the key to Mbappe move, Cristiano still looming large and Griezmann finally hitting form

Today’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Messi, the key to Mbappe The possible arrival of Leo to PSG is his way out

Madrid are waiting for the Argentine's decision

The French side are open to selling Kylian, who dreams of wearing white one day

Jese: "Mbappe really wants to join Madrid"

Athletic complete the semi-final draw alongside Barcelona, Levante and Sevilla

Cholo's men with positive Covid-19 tests in the air: Dembele's their fourth case

Pique: "Ramos is an example of what happens when you have a strong president"

Goal orphans Cristiano, today turning 36, has scored 87 goals with Juventus, more than ten Real Madrid forwards put together

Athletic make it to the semi-final

Unai Simon saves two penalties in the shoot-out

Moussa Dembele tests positive for Covid-19