Today’s Papers: Messi and Suarez share lunch in Madrid, Benzema returns to France squad, Barcelona expect Messi to stay

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Messi, Atletico's 12th man Messi travelled to the Spanish capital to meet his friend in a key week

Valladolid hoping for a massive upset against the league leaders

Laporta: "The time to change a cycle has arrived"

Benzema returns to the French setup

Deschamps picks him for Euro 2020 after six years out in the cold

Mallorca, again in the Primera

Almeria's defeat enables Mallorca's ascension

Pardoned Benzema will go to Euro 2020 with France after six years out in the cold

He'll form a dream attack alongside Mbappe and Griezmann

Deschamps: "The team is more important than me"

Messi and Suarez meet in Madrid

They have lunch with their wives ahead of a key week in La Liga

Goldman Sachs rescue Laporta

They lend him €500m

Brazil sound out Xavi

Mallorca return to the Primera

Almeria's defeat in Cartagena confirmed their promotion