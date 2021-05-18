Today’s Papers: Messi and Suarez share lunch in Madrid, Benzema returns to France squad, Barcelona expect Messi to stay

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

Messi, Atletico's 12th man
  • Messi travelled to the Spanish capital to meet his friend in a key week
  • Valladolid hoping for a massive upset against the league leaders
  • Laporta: "The time to change a cycle has arrived"
  • Benzema returns to the French setup
  • Deschamps picks him for Euro 2020 after six years out in the cold
  • Mallorca, again in the Primera
  • Almeria's defeat enables Mallorca's ascension
Pardoned
  • Benzema will go to Euro 2020 with France after six years out in the cold
  • He'll form a dream attack alongside Mbappe and Griezmann
  • Deschamps: "The team is more important than me"
  • Messi and Suarez meet in Madrid
  • They have lunch with their wives ahead of a key week in La Liga
  • Goldman Sachs rescue Laporta
  • They lend him €500m
  • Brazil sound out Xavi
  • Mallorca return to the Primera
  • Almeria's defeat in Cartagena confirmed their promotion
Trust in Messi
  • Barcelona believe Messi will continue after their latest offer
  • A goodbye would be a surprise
  • The crack values above all the sporting project set up to maximise his elite years left
  • He had lunch with Suarez and their wives in Madrid
  • Laporta confirms: "A cycle has ended, there'll be a renewal"
  • Barcelona Femeni will celebrate at home with a thousand fans
  • Madrid waiting on Zidane while Benzema's off to Euro 2020
  • Mallorca are back in the Primera
Posted by