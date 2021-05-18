Today’s Papers: Messi and Suarez share lunch in Madrid, Benzema returns to France squad, Barcelona expect Messi to stay

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
Messi, Atletico's 12th man
- Messi travelled to the Spanish capital to meet his friend in a key week
- Valladolid hoping for a massive upset against the league leaders
- Laporta: "The time to change a cycle has arrived"
- Benzema returns to the French setup
- Deschamps picks him for Euro 2020 after six years out in the cold
- Mallorca, again in the Primera
- Almeria's defeat enables Mallorca's ascension
- He'll form a dream attack alongside Mbappe and Griezmann
- Deschamps: "The team is more important than me"
- Messi and Suarez meet in Madrid
- They have lunch with their wives ahead of a key week in La Liga
- Goldman Sachs rescue Laporta
- They lend him €500m
- Brazil sound out Xavi
Trust in Messi
- Barcelona believe Messi will continue after their latest offer
- A goodbye would be a surprise
- The crack values above all the sporting project set up to maximise his elite years left
- He had lunch with Suarez and their wives in Madrid
- Laporta confirms: "A cycle has ended, there'll be a renewal"
- Barcelona Femeni will celebrate at home with a thousand fans
- Madrid waiting on Zidane while Benzema's off to Euro 2020
