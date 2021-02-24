Today’s Papers: Mendy saves Madrid while Leo leads Barcelona

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Tremendy! The full-back's goal puts Madrid on track for the quarter-final

He scored from distance with his "bad" foot in the 86th

Madrid benefited from Freuler's red card in the 17th minute and played an intelligent game

They deactivated Atalanta's attack and barely suffered

Barcelona learn their lesson and finally win without suffering

Pichichi Messi scores a double while Alba also scores

Granada's date with glory

Domingos Duarte: "We have to win, to go for them"

There's goals and there's a title race Barcelona overcome Elche in the second half with two from Messi (now the Pichichi with 18 goals) and a strike from Alba

They've reemerged as title contenders, now five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two behind Real Madrid

Agonic victory against ten

