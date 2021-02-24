Today’s Papers: Mendy saves Madrid while Leo leads Barcelona

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!
Tremendy!
- The full-back's goal puts Madrid on track for the quarter-final
- He scored from distance with his "bad" foot in the 86th
- Madrid benefited from Freuler's red card in the 17th minute and played an intelligent game
- They deactivated Atalanta's attack and barely suffered
- Barcelona learn their lesson and finally win without suffering
- Pichichi Messi scores a double while Alba also scores
- Granada's date with glory
- Domingos Duarte: "We have to win, to go for them"
There's goals and there's a title race
- Barcelona overcome Elche in the second half with two from Messi (now the Pichichi with 18 goals) and a strike from Alba
- They've reemerged as title contenders, now five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two behind Real Madrid
- Agonic victory against ten
- Mendy's goal unblocks Zidane's men, playing with one more since the 17th minute