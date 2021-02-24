Today’s Papers: Mendy saves Madrid while Leo leads Barcelona

Spanish football headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport – in English!

Tremendy!
  • The full-back's goal puts Madrid on track for the quarter-final
  • He scored from distance with his "bad" foot in the 86th
  • Madrid benefited from Freuler's red card in the 17th minute and played an intelligent game
  • They deactivated Atalanta's attack and barely suffered
  • Barcelona learn their lesson and finally win without suffering
  • Pichichi Messi scores a double while Alba also scores
  • Granada's date with glory
  • Domingos Duarte: "We have to win, to go for them"
There's goals and there's a title race
  • Barcelona overcome Elche in the second half with two from Messi (now the Pichichi with 18 goals) and a strike from Alba
  • They've reemerged as title contenders, now five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two behind Real Madrid
  • Agonic victory against ten
  • Mendy's goal unblocks Zidane's men, playing with one more since the 17th minute
Messi can pull the cart
  • Leo leads Barcelona in an uncomfortable game against Elche, scoring their first two goals
  • Alba rounded it off with a goal, allowing Barcelona to regain third place at the expense of Sevilla
  • Madrid win with scandal
  • Charismatic and full of ambition: A day with Joan Laporta
Posted by